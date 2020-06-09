E4 2020: Phoenix Labs talks Dauntless and the Call of the Void DLC gameplay update E4 2020 is in full swing and we've got some great Dauntless content to show off featuring some fine folks from Phoenix Labs, as well as some new gameplay from the Call of the Void update.

Call of the Void is Dauntless' latest update, and the upcoming DLC will bring a ton of new content to the game including a new set of armor, a new Escalation mission, and of course, a brand-new Behemoth to take down.

During today's E4 2020 livestreams, myself and TJ Denzer sat down to talk with Andy Burt, the PR Manager on Dauntless and Nick Clifford, the Director of Marketting at Phoenix Labs. While speaking with Andy and Nick we also hopped into a special preview build of the upcoming Call of the Void update, which is set to arrive on June 11.

If you haven’t been keeping in the loop with all things Dauntless, then you probably don’t really know what Call of the Void is. As an upcoming free update for Dauntless, the Call of the Void will bring a new gauntlet-style mission to the game for players to take on. Furthermore, it also introduces a snake-like new behemoth named Thrax, which will no doubt give experienced players look for more challenge a run for their money.

Dauntless’ Call of the Void will arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store version of the games later this week, so please be sure to download and try the new Escalation mission once it becomes available.

