E4 2020: Slasher on getting paid what you are worth Industry insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau weighs in on the gaming industry salary discussion.

E4 has been the home for Shacknews’ developer interviews and news coverage in lieu of E3. The streams have been full of thoughtful insight, as well as some neat surprises. Most recently, Rod “Slasher” Breslau joined us on a special episode of the Wide World of Electronic Sports to talk about esports, dogs, Quake, and more. During the show, Slasher shared his thoughts on the discussion surrounding salaries in the gaming industries.

Over the past few days, several journalists and other members of the gaming industry have begun to share the different wages and salaries they’ve received for their work throughout their careers. The disclosing of this information is meant to normalize salary discussions so that workers can better negotiate on their behalf. Slasher chimed in on the discussion during our E4 edition of WWES.

“Pay me a lot of money or f*** off.” Slasher held no punches when discussing his encounters negotiating for proper pay. After spending time at GameSpot under CBS Interactive, and working at ESPN, Breslau has grown a strong sense of awareness as to what companies try to pull when formulating salaries. He advises others to know their worth, and to force employers to properly compensate them.

The movement to openly discuss salaries in the gaming industry has brought plenty of attention to the gaps and disparities between different demographics. The segment above is just a snippet of a full interview with Slasher on WWES. To hear Rod Breslau on his no-embargo policy, as well as esports and Quake, you can watch the VOD on our Twitch channel.