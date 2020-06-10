Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night whips out 2020 DLC roadmap The sun hasn't set on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night just yet, as publisher 505 Games and developer Artplay has a full 2020 DLC roadmap planned out.

There's a big appetite for Castlevania and Castlevania-adjacent adventures out there and they don't come more Castlevania-adjacent than Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. The monster-busting Kickstarter success story from 505 Games and former Castlevania series lead producer Koji Igarashi released back in 2019 and has proven to be a major success. On Wednesday, developer Artplay celebrated Ritual of the Night selling one million copies across all platforms, while also revealing that they aren't done with the game just yet. In fact, there's a full 2020 roadmap filled with new content ahead.

The full 2020 roadmap can be found on the Bloodstained forums, revealing that there's much more coming in the wake of the recent additions of Zangetsu and the Randomizer Mode. In the coming months, players can look forward to a new Boss Revenge Mode, which allows players to pick up one of four Bloodstained bosses and seek out the game's good guys. New customization optoins will be available through the Bloodstained Chroma Wheel, which adds new hair, clothing, and skin color selections. The fun will begin for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One users on June 23, while Nintendo Switch owners will receive these updates in July.

The Bloodstained DLC train won't stop there. Three more game modes are being targeted for the fall quarter. VS Mode will pit players in a competitive PvP environment (with more details expected soon), Chaos Mode adds a boss rush mode for one or two players, and Classic Mode goes retro by placing Miriam in five 80s-style stages. Lastly, the winter quarter will add a third playable character, with developer Artplay staying tight-lipped on who that character is.

Many of these updates will be free, though Artplay does note that there is paid DLC in the works. We'll be monitoring this story in the months ahead and we'll be sure to report back on what's coming to Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. In the meantime, you may be thinking of starting this game for the first time, so be sure to check out our guides to help you through.