E4 2020: Disjunction developer on creating the stealth RPG

We sat down with the lead programmer from Disjunction as a part of our E4 celebration.
Donovan Erskine
1

Shacknews’ Electronic Entertainment Explosive Experience, better known as E4, is a celebration of video games throughout the summer of 2020. In the absence of E3, we’ve decided to put on an event showcasing games big and small, from a wide variety of creatives. During day 1 of E4, we were joined by a developer from Ape Tribe games to discuss the process behind creating Disjunction, a cyberpunk inspired stealthy-based RPG.

In the interview, News Editor TJ Denzer and Guides Editor Samuel Chandler sit down with Erwan Lecun, Lead Designer and Programmer on Disjunction. The full segment, which can be seen below, is full of insight to the development of this new title. The Cyberpunk theme has seen quite the resurgence, with the release of Cloudpunk and upcoming drop of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. Lecun talks about what sets their game apart for others in the genre, along with what has inspired Disjunction’s development. He cites Blade Runner as having a strong influence over the team.

Disjunction sports a colorful, pixelated art style. Game play has a strong emphasis on stealth, as players will need to strategically move around environments to snuff out enemies. The story is set in Manhattan, nearly thirty years in the future. Players will follow three protagonists as they work to get to the bottom of a big mystery.

The Disjunction interview is just a small slice of a full summer of doing our jobs and giving a platform to developers across the gaming industry. If you enjoyed it, be sure to visit our Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates on new interviews and events. Follow and turn on notifications for our official Twitch channel to know when we go live with more E4 goodness.

