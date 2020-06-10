New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Halo 3: ODST Firefight coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection this summer

The popular wave-defense mode Firefight is headed to Halo 3: ODST, so get ready for an action-packed summer.

Brittany Vincent
2

It's finally time, soldiers. Halo 3: ODST is getting Firefight mode in Halo: The Master Chief Collection at long last. This was a mode that was curiously absent when Halo 3: ODST was originally added to the collection, but now later this summer, we'll get our turn to revisit this fan-favorite addition.

Firefight is a wave-defense, Horde mode-type option (yes, like Gears) that finds you and three other players fighting off Covenant enemies. They get more difficult to stave off as the game progresses, and despite your souped-up weapons and vehicles, you'll have to change up tactics here and there if you want to be successful.

That's not even bringing skulls into the mix. Like in Halo 3, skull modifiers can be turned on to do special things in each match, such as making you fight without a HUD or giving enemies more powerful attacks and higher defense.

There's a lot to love about Firefight, and many will agree that it was one of the best parts about ODST in general. It looks like 343 Industries is on something of a roll lately, followingup Halo 2 and letting us play that on PC. This is a pretty great announcement that a lot of fans will no doubt be thrilled to see. 

Halo Infinite is still quite a ways away, so at least you've got something to tide you over a bit now. Just don't come crying to us when you can't stop playing Firefight. 

