Evening Reading - June 2, 2020

On June 2nd 2020, Nicole and I lost our cat Nessie. She was 11 years old. She had a neurological problem that was causing her brain to swell. Nessie was the best cat. She never clawed or bit anyone. You were the best companion & friend we've ever had. We'll love and miss you pic.twitter.com/KyfVrUnuaj — Burkelton (@GregBurke85) June 2, 2020

We lost a family member today. Rest in peace, Nessie. Good kitty.

It's no longer on like Donkey Kong at Nintendo's NYC store

YOO THEY LOOTED NINTENDO NYC AND STOLE THE FUCKING DONKEY KONG STATUE



I FUCKING CANT DUDE... IM SOOOO DONE pic.twitter.com/56vcULVeHX — im salt 🕵🏾 (@imsaltYT) June 2, 2020

Mario was also found roughed up on the sidewalk.

Mario is innocent, he did nothing wrong



WWES: SmashCast episode 6 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/w2j17uCuK4 — Shacknews (@shacknews) June 2, 2020

2020 is 42% over

2020 is 42% complete. pic.twitter.com/gFYt0joBrX — Progress Bar 2020 (@ProgressBar202_) June 2, 2020

Go faster! At least get us to November...

Anarchy in the USA

A huge development at the Manhattan Bridge protest right now pic.twitter.com/rCH0GLDgEe — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020

Stay safe, Shackers!

“suck my dick and choke on it” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XLO6RenbY5 — i yield my time (@23rdButterfly) June 3, 2020

LMAO!

Stormtroopers.

Lmaooo I stan this woman leading the protest in Hollywood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gAMy51p4SD — J (@CaliBruinn) June 2, 2020

IGN steps in it

Do you know how tired the “if only those Black and brown folks would apply to our posting, we’d hire them” take is?



I bet you put the “minorities and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply” line at the bottom too huh? Like that magically fixes anything. pic.twitter.com/peKy0qrxrU — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) June 2, 2020

IGN is so white that they are a literal Karen meme.

Lola misses her friend Nessie. We send our love and energy to Greg and Nicole as they mourn.

