Evening Reading - June 2, 2020

It's night time in America, and this is your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

We lost a family member today. Rest in peace, Nessie. Good kitty.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It's no longer on like Donkey Kong at Nintendo's NYC store

Mario was also found roughed up on the sidewalk.

2020 is 42% over

Go faster! At least get us to November...

Anarchy in the USA

Stay safe, Shackers!

LMAO!

Stormtroopers.

IGN steps in it

IGN is so white that they are a literal Karen meme.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for June 2, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola misses her friend Nessie. We send our love and energy to Greg and Nicole as they mourn.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

