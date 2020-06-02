Evening Reading - June 2, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
On June 2nd 2020, Nicole and I lost our cat Nessie. She was 11 years old. She had a neurological problem that was causing her brain to swell. Nessie was the best cat. She never clawed or bit anyone. You were the best companion & friend we've ever had. We'll love and miss you pic.twitter.com/KyfVrUnuaj— Burkelton (@GregBurke85) June 2, 2020
We lost a family member today. Rest in peace, Nessie. Good kitty.
It's no longer on like Donkey Kong at Nintendo's NYC store
YOO THEY LOOTED NINTENDO NYC AND STOLE THE FUCKING DONKEY KONG STATUE— im salt 🕵🏾 (@imsaltYT) June 2, 2020
I FUCKING CANT DUDE... IM SOOOO DONE pic.twitter.com/56vcULVeHX
Mario was also found roughed up on the sidewalk.
Mario is innocent, he did nothing wrong— Shacknews (@shacknews) June 2, 2020
WWES: SmashCast episode 6 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/w2j17uCuK4
2020 is 42% over
2020 is 42% complete. pic.twitter.com/gFYt0joBrX— Progress Bar 2020 (@ProgressBar202_) June 2, 2020
Go faster! At least get us to November...
Anarchy in the USA
A huge development at the Manhattan Bridge protest right now pic.twitter.com/rCH0GLDgEe— Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) June 3, 2020
Stay safe, Shackers!
“suck my dick and choke on it” 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XLO6RenbY5— i yield my time (@23rdButterfly) June 3, 2020
LMAO!
State Trooper:— Krystal Marx 🏳️🌈 (@Bishop_Krystal) June 3, 2020
"DON'T KILL THEM, BUT HIT THEM HARD."
I am shaking. #seattleprotests #BlackLivesMattter pic.twitter.com/hL1B0xvnQJ
Stormtroopers.
Lmaooo I stan this woman leading the protest in Hollywood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/gAMy51p4SD— J (@CaliBruinn) June 2, 2020
IGN steps in it
Do you know how tired the “if only those Black and brown folks would apply to our posting, we’d hire them” take is?— Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) June 2, 2020
I bet you put the “minorities and underrepresented groups are encouraged to apply” line at the bottom too huh? Like that magically fixes anything. pic.twitter.com/peKy0qrxrU
IGN is so white that they are a literal Karen meme.
