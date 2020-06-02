Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire stream rescheduled for later this month CD Projekt RED has moved its Cyberpunk 2077 presentation to a later date in June in a show of respect for the Black Lives Matter movement.

CD Projekt RED has gone ahead and rescheduled its Night City Wire event, which was previously set to debut on June 11.

Taking to Twitter, the official Cyberpunk 2077 account noted that the stream has now been moved to June 25.

"We decided to move Night City Wire to Jun 25th. We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard," the tweet read. "We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter."

The event was poised to offer additional information about gameplay and other content that will be in the upcoming triple-A title. The developer hadn't specified exactly what would be shown off, but given that the game is set to debut later this year, it's not out of the realm of possibility to think that this could have been the last big set of reveals before the game starts going out to players.

Whatever the case may be with what was planned, we'll be here ready and waiting for when it's time to talk about games again. We can't wait to see more of Night City and all the intriguing goings-on within, but right now there are certainly more important matters at stake. In the meantime, we'll have plenty more coverage coming up through the rest of June with our E4 celebration.