Pokemon Home offers Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble as Mystery Gifts Snag the Pokemon Sword and Shield starters in Pokemon Home as your Mystery Gift for using the service, which is a pretty cool perk.

Pokemon Home is giving away some awfully generous Mystery Gifts, and you won't want to miss out on them.

You can grab a Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble from the service, all with special hidden abilities if you're an active Pokemon Home user and have transferred Pokemon between Sword and Shield. You only need to have moved one Pokemon back and forth, and you can use the iOS or Android version of the app to claim them.

Simply load up Pokemon Home, go to Mystery Gifts, and choose the Gift Box option. Choose the gift box, and select Claim. When you do so, you'll get all three Pokemon delivered into your Pokemon Home boxes.

With The Isle of Armor launching around June 17, you'll definitely want to make use of these starters and their special moves. It's time to start training and making sure your squad is fighting fit with all the new challenges on their way. There's a lot of content you'll be able to tackle in the new DLC, and you'll want the best Pokemon team you can get.

