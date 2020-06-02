Epic Games Store iOS & Android mobile app is a goal, says Tim Sweeney According to CEO Tim Sweeney, Epic Games would like to port its storefront over to iOS and Android mobile devices in the future.

Epic Games has a good thing going with the Epic Games Store in competition to Steam, but even as it pulls exclusives and puts up free game deals, the developer and publisher behind Fortnite isn’t slowing down on aspirations. Recently, Tim Sweeney revealed that launching the Epic Games Store in a mobile format for iOS and Android is an upcoming priority of the storefront’s future.

Sweeney spoke to the possibility of an Epic Games Store Android and iOS mobile app in a conversation with GameSpot, posted on June 1, 2020. In the interview, when asked about the future of the Epic Games Store, Sweeney revealed that porting it to mobile was of high interest to his company.

“We think it's a good way to help the industry [move] forward and it's another way where Epic as a game developer had built up this audience around Fortnite and learned how to operate a distribution platform on PC and Android,” Sweeney said.

Epic Games Store already has plenty of skin in the mobile space with games like Fortnite's mobile port doing well on iOS and Android platforms.

Sweeney believes that having the option of the Epic Games Store on mobile devices will aid developers in the mobile gaming space.

“As we've done with many things from the Unreal Engine to the Epic Online services, we open it up to all other developers to use with their games and are trying to serve the industry and provide a really interesting alternative to the ecosystem,” he continued.

The Epic Games Store has been on roll since it first came out, even amid some controversy among players about store exclusives. Nonetheless, the store has done well to get highly-desired exclusives like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, partner with studios like Remedy, Playdead, and gen DESIGN, and make free games available to its players like Civilization 6 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Whether players use an Epic Games Store mobile app as a means to purchase new games for download on their PCs, organize their gaming libraries, or check out mobile developers, an Android or iOS mobile app feels like a logical step forward for the Tim Sweeney and his company’s digital storefront. Stay tuned for more information and news on the development of Epic Games Store Mobile.