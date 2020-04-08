Valorant PC controls and keybindings

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Prepare for Valorant by understanding the controls and keybindings for Riot Games' breakout tactical first-person shooter.
As with any new game, Valorant has its own set of PC controls and keybindings. Those that want to excel at the game will want to both learn what they are and alter them to fit an exact playstyle. No matter your skill level, it’s always worth starting with the keybindings.

Below is a list of all relevant controls and keybindings for Valorant on PC. There are a few other options around controls and the crosshair, but these are best toyed with in-game. Players will be able to assign different keys for the radio controls and even tweak the style of crosshair, including its opacity. 

Keyboard controls
Command Key
Movement
Forward W
Backward S
Strafe Left A
Strafe Right D
Default Movement Mode Walk
Walk Left Shift
Jump Space Bar
Crouch Left Ctrl
Toggle Crouch On
Equipment
Fire Left Mouse Button
Alternate Fire Right Mouse Button
Aim Down Sights Hold
Sniper Rifle Aim Hold
Operator Zoom Cycle
Auto Re-enter Scope On
Reload R
Equip Primacy Weapon 1
Equip Secondary Weapon 2
Equip Melee Weapon 3
Equip Spike 4
Cycle to Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Up
Cycle to Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Down
Drop Equipped Weapon G
Inspect Weapon Y
Use Object F
Use Spike (Plant or Defuse) 4
Use/Equip Ability: 1 Q
Use/Equip Ability: 2 E
Use/Equip Ability: 3 C
Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate X
Use Spray T
Communication
Party Voice Push To Talk Key U
Team Voice Push To Talk Key V
Pin (Tap) / Ping Wheel (Hold) Z
Radio Commands Menu Index Period
Radio Command Wheel Index Comma
Interface
Show Teammate Loadouts (Hold) Left Alt
Combat Report N
Agent Ability Tooltip F1
Open Armory B
Open Map (Toggle) M
Opoen Map (Hold) Caps Lock
Show Scoreboard (Hold) Tab
Toggle Cursor Middle Mouse Button
Observer: Toggle Free Camera  V
Observer: Observe Player 1 - 9 1 - 9

Now that you know the PC controls and keybindings for Valorant, you can either start working on that muscle memory or dive right into the game. Keep in mind, there are other settings and options to tinker with, allowing you to alter the controls to your precise liking. Make sure you check out the Valorant page for even more helpful pieces of information.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

