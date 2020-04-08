Valorant PC controls and keybindings Prepare for Valorant by understanding the controls and keybindings for Riot Games' breakout tactical first-person shooter.

As with any new game, Valorant has its own set of PC controls and keybindings. Those that want to excel at the game will want to both learn what they are and alter them to fit an exact playstyle. No matter your skill level, it’s always worth starting with the keybindings.

Valorant PC controls and keybindings

Below is a list of all relevant controls and keybindings for Valorant on PC. There are a few other options around controls and the crosshair, but these are best toyed with in-game. Players will be able to assign different keys for the radio controls and even tweak the style of crosshair, including its opacity.

Keyboard controls Command Key Movement Forward W Backward S Strafe Left A Strafe Right D Default Movement Mode Walk Walk Left Shift Jump Space Bar Crouch Left Ctrl Toggle Crouch On Equipment Fire Left Mouse Button Alternate Fire Right Mouse Button Aim Down Sights Hold Sniper Rifle Aim Hold Operator Zoom Cycle Auto Re-enter Scope On Reload R Equip Primacy Weapon 1 Equip Secondary Weapon 2 Equip Melee Weapon 3 Equip Spike 4 Cycle to Next Weapon Mouse Wheel Up Cycle to Previous Weapon Mouse Wheel Down Drop Equipped Weapon G Inspect Weapon Y Use Object F Use Spike (Plant or Defuse) 4 Use/Equip Ability: 1 Q Use/Equip Ability: 2 E Use/Equip Ability: 3 C Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate X Use Spray T Communication Party Voice Push To Talk Key U Team Voice Push To Talk Key V Pin (Tap) / Ping Wheel (Hold) Z Radio Commands Menu Index Period Radio Command Wheel Index Comma Interface Show Teammate Loadouts (Hold) Left Alt Combat Report N Agent Ability Tooltip F1 Open Armory B Open Map (Toggle) M Opoen Map (Hold) Caps Lock Show Scoreboard (Hold) Tab Toggle Cursor Middle Mouse Button Observer: Toggle Free Camera V Observer: Observe Player 1 - 9 1 - 9

Now that you know the PC controls and keybindings for Valorant, you can either start working on that muscle memory or dive right into the game. Keep in mind, there are other settings and options to tinker with, allowing you to alter the controls to your precise liking. Make sure you check out the Valorant page for even more helpful pieces of information.