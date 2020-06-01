New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sony postpones Thursday's PlayStation 5 event indefinitely

Sony was originally set to reveal more information on the PlayStation 5 this Thursday, but real-world events have put a halt to that for the time being.
Ozzie Mejia
15

What was scheduled to be an exciting week for the world of gaming is about to take a step back in the face of real-world events. Sony was set to reveal more information about the PlayStation 5 on Thursday. However, on Monday, the company announced that the online event would be postponed.

The following was posted to the PlayStation Twitter account:

The postponement is in response to continuing events surrounding racial strife across the country. Protests have been held in various parts of the United States and many have devolved into riots, looting, and police brutality. With President Trump demanding tougher crackdowns, it's very possible that tensions will only continue to escalate. Earlier today, PlayStation issued a separate statement denouncing system racism.

On somewhat of an aside, we would like to reiterate that we here at Shacknews also believe that Black Lives Matter. As noted on Friday's Shacknews Dump, we are believers in a just world and believe that racism has no place in it. And we likewise stand with the African-American community, including our family, friends, and neighbors. We are all equal and equally deserving of life, liberty, and dignity.

Sony's PlayStation 5 livestream was originally set to take place this Thursday at 1PM PT. Specifics on what the company was set to show were unknown. So far, little about the console is known, outside of the PS5 DualSense controller.

There is currently no makeup date for the PS5 stream. But keep an eye on Shacknews, as we continue to monitor this story.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 1, 2020 11:43 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Sony postpones Thursday's PlayStation 5 event indefinitely

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 1, 2020 11:50 AM

      Was looking forward to this, but I understand.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 1, 2020 11:54 AM

      I agree with the decision but I'm not surprised they would delay either.

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 1, 2020 11:59 AM

      It's the right move. Seems EA and Google also delayed announcements too.

      • derelict515 legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2020 12:07 PM

        'right' as in right for their PR plans, that's the only motivation here

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2020 12:21 PM

          Yup none of these companies care about what is really happening and only care about their own PR and getting the best impact / PR they can from their announcements.

          • jayacheess legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 1, 2020 12:47 PM

            Sure, but it's nice when corporate interests align with the common good for a split second.

            • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
              reply
              June 1, 2020 12:58 PM

              It's not common good, if it was common good they would be making donations to bail protesters or saying they will refuse government / state contracts unless they take serious action ... I'm not saying they SHOULD do that or be expected to do that.

              But this isn't them being good either, if anything with their BLM tweet most of these corporations are trying to gain some PR from it.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2020 12:24 PM

          Yes, PR plus lack of exposure.

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 1, 2020 11:59 AM

      Makes so much sense

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 1, 2020 12:04 PM

      Understandable.

    • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 1, 2020 12:05 PM

      I was also looking forward to it, but yeah the country is in turmoil. It can wait.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 1, 2020 12:24 PM

      Among the reasons above, I could also see postponing particularly if many of these games were combat/war themed. They can be great to play but this is not the time to tempt the "violence and VG" angle as well

      • ThrillKill legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 1, 2020 2:52 PM

        Perhaps Watch Dogs 3 was a featured game. Still, feels like they're postponing it because it's obviously not the right time for a big reveal presentation, rather than any specific content.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 1, 2020 3:00 PM

          Oh, I'm sure that Sony is putting a lot more weight on the importance of resolving the protests in a peaceful manner and as they say, other voices need to be heard than theirs, if not the sole reason. I was just postulating that violent video games could also be there too, but that's more a side-matter to their larger picture concern.

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 1, 2020 12:52 PM

      their twitter giving some nice replies

      https://twitter.com/Sony/status/1267206702039994374
      https://twitter.com/Sony/status/1267207252672421889
      https://twitter.com/Sony/status/1267207252672421889

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        June 1, 2020 1:05 PM

        I looked at the first and panicked until I realized it was Sony corrected them on the wrong message.

      • OverloadUT legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 1, 2020 1:08 PM

        I'm impressed that they're doing this from the main Sony account, not just the Playstation account

      • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 1, 2020 1:40 PM

        Okay this is like... sheer fantasy day dream nonsense but wouldn't it be awesome if like, in late October on TVs and streaming services everywhere there was a 30-second ad with Phil Spencer, Jim Ryan, and Doug Bowser all taking turns explaining why Trump is bad for videogames and bad for America?

        That would just... I think I would faint.

        • Wikus Van De Merwe legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 1, 2020 1:41 PM

          Get Miyamoto and Kojima in there, too. Get all the luminaries.

        • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 1, 2020 1:51 PM

          We're not releasing next gen unless Trump is gone, release date of 4th November or never!

        • erebus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 1, 2020 6:28 PM

          Need to announce it sooner than that so young people could actually register then they should get a 100 off the console if they bring an I voted sticker.

          • gydot legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 1, 2020 9:50 PM

            Proof of voting before consoles can be used on voting day

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          June 1, 2020 10:12 PM

          “Republicans buy sneakers, too”. -MJ

    • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 1, 2020 1:34 PM

      Makes sense, even more so since the victim's memorial is also the same day.

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 1, 2020 8:31 PM

      Can they take the whole system back to the drawing board and make some tweaks too?

