Sony postpones Thursday's PlayStation 5 event indefinitely Sony was originally set to reveal more information on the PlayStation 5 this Thursday, but real-world events have put a halt to that for the time being.

What was scheduled to be an exciting week for the world of gaming is about to take a step back in the face of real-world events. Sony was set to reveal more information about the PlayStation 5 on Thursday. However, on Monday, the company announced that the online event would be postponed.

The following was posted to the PlayStation Twitter account:

We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4.

While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.

The postponement is in response to continuing events surrounding racial strife across the country. Protests have been held in various parts of the United States and many have devolved into riots, looting, and police brutality. With President Trump demanding tougher crackdowns, it's very possible that tensions will only continue to escalate. Earlier today, PlayStation issued a separate statement denouncing system racism.

On somewhat of an aside, we would like to reiterate that we here at Shacknews also believe that Black Lives Matter. As noted on Friday's Shacknews Dump, we are believers in a just world and believe that racism has no place in it. And we likewise stand with the African-American community, including our family, friends, and neighbors. We are all equal and equally deserving of life, liberty, and dignity.

Sony's PlayStation 5 livestream was originally set to take place this Thursday at 1PM PT. Specifics on what the company was set to show were unknown. So far, little about the console is known, outside of the PS5 DualSense controller.

There is currently no makeup date for the PS5 stream. But keep an eye on Shacknews, as we continue to monitor this story.