Sony postpones Thursday's PlayStation 5 event indefinitely
Sony was originally set to reveal more information on the PlayStation 5 this Thursday, but real-world events have put a halt to that for the time being.
What was scheduled to be an exciting week for the world of gaming is about to take a step back in the face of real-world events. Sony was set to reveal more information about the PlayStation 5 on Thursday. However, on Monday, the company announced that the online event would be postponed.
June 1, 2020
The following was posted to the PlayStation Twitter account:
The postponement is in response to continuing events surrounding racial strife across the country. Protests have been held in various parts of the United States and many have devolved into riots, looting, and police brutality. With President Trump demanding tougher crackdowns, it's very possible that tensions will only continue to escalate. Earlier today, PlayStation issued a separate statement denouncing system racism.
On somewhat of an aside, we would like to reiterate that we here at Shacknews also believe that Black Lives Matter. As noted on Friday's Shacknews Dump, we are believers in a just world and believe that racism has no place in it. And we likewise stand with the African-American community, including our family, friends, and neighbors. We are all equal and equally deserving of life, liberty, and dignity.
Sony's PlayStation 5 livestream was originally set to take place this Thursday at 1PM PT. Specifics on what the company was set to show were unknown. So far, little about the console is known, outside of the PS5 DualSense controller.
There is currently no makeup date for the PS5 stream. But keep an eye on Shacknews, as we continue to monitor this story.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Sony postpones Thursday's PlayStation 5 event indefinitely
It's not common good, if it was common good they would be making donations to bail protesters or saying they will refuse government / state contracts unless they take serious action ... I'm not saying they SHOULD do that or be expected to do that.
But this isn't them being good either, if anything with their BLM tweet most of these corporations are trying to gain some PR from it.
They have donated
https://twitter.com/evan_wells/status/1267282028799553536
Oh, I'm sure that Sony is putting a lot more weight on the importance of resolving the protests in a peaceful manner and as they say, other voices need to be heard than theirs, if not the sole reason. I was just postulating that violent video games could also be there too, but that's more a side-matter to their larger picture concern.
their twitter giving some nice replies
https://twitter.com/Sony/status/1267206702039994374
https://twitter.com/Sony/status/1267207252672421889
https://twitter.com/Sony/status/1267207252672421889
Okay this is like... sheer fantasy day dream nonsense but wouldn't it be awesome if like, in late October on TVs and streaming services everywhere there was a 30-second ad with Phil Spencer, Jim Ryan, and Doug Bowser all taking turns explaining why Trump is bad for videogames and bad for America?
That would just... I think I would faint.
