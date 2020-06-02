Game Gear Micro revealed by Sega ahead of 60th anniversary Sega's 60th anniversary is tomorrow and the company has given a sneak peek at the Game Gear Micro.

Get ready for gaming in the palm of your hand with the Game Gear Micro. In celebration of Sega’s 60th anniversary, the company has unveiled a micro version of one of the most iconic handheld devices.

More Game Gear Micro announcements coming tomorrow

Sega has been around for quite a long time. In fact, the company is celebrating its 60th anniversary on June 3 with an announcement of the Game Gear Micro. In preparation for this special reveal, Sega has given players and retro collectors alike a heads up with a page showing off the tiny handheld for the first time.

Though not much is given away, the device in the promotional material shows Sonic the Hedgehog on the small and detailed screen, along with the iconic d-pad and 1 and 2 buttons.

According to the Sega site, collectors and gamers can expect to hear more about the Game Gear Micro on June 3rd at 1PM. However, it’s not clear what timezone this is. But we here at Shacknews will keep you updated on any announcements.

The original Game Gear was released on October 6, 1990 in Japan, just shy of 30 years ago. It wasn’t until April the following year that it made its way to North American and Europe, and later still to Australia in 1992.

Given the huge advancements in technology, players can likely expect a significantly better display than those of the ‘90s. In saying this, the original Game Gear featured a backlit screen, which meant it was easier to play at night.

It will be interesting to see what games, and how many, Sega picks to include on the Game Gear Micro. Hopefully the company learns from Sony’s mistake with the PlayStation Classic, which was blasted for its library and frame rates.

Now we just need to wait and see what Sega has in store for the Game Gear Micro. Library, specifications, and price point are the big three things consumers will need to know.