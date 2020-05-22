Evening Reading - May 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Paul 'Redeye' Chaloner interview: Esports, The International, and his new book
- From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
- Valorant gets early June launch date on Summer Game Fest livestream
- Work From Quarantine: How COVID-19 Has Upended Game Development
- Missile Command: Recharged powers up for a Switch and PC launch this month
- Grounded comes to the Steam Game Festival this June
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open lets players compete for games & DLC
- Shacknews Feature: Mike Tyson Interview
- Pokemon and Studio Ghibli voice actor Kumiko Okae dies from coronavirus
- Razer debuts new Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for "bigger wins"
- PlayStation reveals PS VR Marvel's Iron Man bundle, demo available today
- Shack Chat: What was your first online gaming experience?
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
"I can't find myself!"— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 18, 2020
Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/QD7kMiioXv
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Dem Arby's Boys, Wheels Up!
Wait for it 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lzoGGqT27A— Jake (@jakepwilkins) May 20, 2020
This is the best thing I saw on the Internet all day.
Meanwhile in California...
I'm literally trying to get to work right now at .@kfiam640 and this is in my way on the 5 in Norwalk. #streetracing pic.twitter.com/enXmRON0gY— Rob Newton (@RadioRobNewton) May 22, 2020
I am glad I left Southern California for good.
The Valve Index actually went up today!
The Valve Index rose 5% today on the news that @SeaOfThieves is heading to @Steam this Summer.https://t.co/zfcKhH45dF— TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 22, 2020
Who doesn't already have this game? It is on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC, but I guess this is good for icon collectors on Steam.
Beware of Canadian spiders
god canadian spiders are fuckin terrifying pic.twitter.com/jnG40rGRfF— I Really Really Like Bears (@tonitonirocca) May 21, 2020
Spooky!
Now another video from the Internet
May 20, 2020
Good job on that video, Internet.
Tom Nook arrested
This absolutely was a bit in our upcoming Devolver Direct and now we feel totally validated.— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 22, 2020
I hope they throw the book at Nook.
Double Dare finally gets recognized
After 35 years and being cancelled, we are nominated for a Daytime Emmy! pic.twitter.com/t5GbJyHGf4— Marc Summers (@realmarcsummers) May 21, 2020
35 years after the first episode, Double Dare has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy, but the show is canceled. Has been for awhile.
Hey You!
Steve is an awesome beacon of light and love in a sea of darkness on the Internet. Happy Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Shacknews!
No matter your interests, background, or ability, you've got a place on Twitch.— Twitch (@Twitch) May 21, 2020
Learn about what we're doing to make Twitch a more digitally accessible place during Global Accessibility Awareness Day: https://t.co/KVyvKJmc6O pic.twitter.com/sifybPttmu
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 21, 2020