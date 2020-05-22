Evening Reading - May 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

"I can't find myself!"



Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/QD7kMiioXv — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 18, 2020

I'm literally trying to get to work right now at .@kfiam640 and this is in my way on the 5 in Norwalk. #streetracing pic.twitter.com/enXmRON0gY — Rob Newton (@RadioRobNewton) May 22, 2020

The Valve Index actually went up today!

The Valve Index rose 5% today on the news that @SeaOfThieves is heading to @Steam this Summer.https://t.co/zfcKhH45dF — TheValveIndex (@TheValveIndex) May 22, 2020

Who doesn't already have this game? It is on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on PC, but I guess this is good for icon collectors on Steam.

Beware of Canadian spiders

god canadian spiders are fuckin terrifying pic.twitter.com/jnG40rGRfF — I Really Really Like Bears (@tonitonirocca) May 21, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Iv9eivHGMZ — memes inuteis para salvar sua vida inutil (@memeinutil) May 20, 2020

Tom Nook arrested

This absolutely was a bit in our upcoming Devolver Direct and now we feel totally validated. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 22, 2020

Double Dare finally gets recognized

After 35 years and being cancelled, we are nominated for a Daytime Emmy! pic.twitter.com/t5GbJyHGf4 — Marc Summers (@realmarcsummers) May 21, 2020

35 years after the first episode, Double Dare has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy, but the show is canceled. Has been for awhile.

Steve is an awesome beacon of light and love in a sea of darkness on the Internet. Happy Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Shacknews!

No matter your interests, background, or ability, you've got a place on Twitch.



Learn about what we're doing to make Twitch a more digitally accessible place during Global Accessibility Awareness Day: https://t.co/KVyvKJmc6O pic.twitter.com/sifybPttmu — Twitch (@Twitch) May 21, 2020

