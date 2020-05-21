Grounded comes to the Steam Game Festival this June You'll have more than one opportunity to get in on the "ground" floor when Grounded makes its Steam Game Festival debut.

Interested in Obsidian's next game Grounded? Can't wait to get your hands on it? You may be able to do so much sooner than you may have thought. Grounded is about to make its Xbox One and PC debut on July 28, as it heads to the platforms with an in-progress preview thanks to Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access.

With the debut of Grounded comes a special demo opportunity that will be available from June 9 through June 14, offering "one day in the life of Grounded's single-player campaign." You won't get to take a look at multiplayer or any type of progression, but you do get to experience how the game is coming along. Microsoft noted that there will be a "limited" number of slots and they'll be available on a "first-come, first-serve basis."

The Xbox One test will be available only via the Xbox Insider Program. You'll have to have opted in if you want to participate, so if you haven't switched that on already, you might want to do so. You can find the demo on Steam as well via the Steam Game Festival when it kicks off on Xbox One and PC on June 9, and then it'll debut via early access on July 28.

There's still more to come from Grounded, though. It will be given a complete release some time in 2021. Unfortunately, we still aren't sure when that may be. As soon as we hear more about the game, you can bet we'll share that information with you. It looks like a unique journey and we can't wait to embark on it.