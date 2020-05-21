Valorant gets early June launch date on Summer Game Fest livestream Riot Games has given Valorant a full release date.

Developers from Riot Games took to Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest stream to confirm a release date for their competitive shooter, Valorant. The hype surrounding Valorant has been steadily building since the game was revealed as Project A back in 2019. Summer Game Fest has already been home to a number of notable announcements. Two developers from Riot Games’ Valorant team joined Geoff Keighley on stream, where they finally revealed a full release date for the competitive FPS. All players can get their hands on the game when it launches on June 2.

Valorant has been atop the most popular games on Twitch ever since it hit closed beta on May 28. The developers' unorthodox method of distributing beta access through Twitch drops has caused massive amounts of viewers to flock toward creators streaming Valorant. The full release date had been teased for Summer 2020, but fans will be getting the game sooner than they likely expected.

It's @RiotSuperCakes and @RiotZiegler back with an important update on the future of VALORANT. pic.twitter.com/qGZfv3DWEb — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) May 21, 2020

Anna Donlon (Executive Producer) and Joe Ziegler (Game Director) made the Valorant release date announcement together on Keighley’s Summer Game Fest live stream. Following the announcement, Donlon shared that June 2 was always Riot’s planned release date for Valorant, before the Coronavirus put a fork in development and progress across the industry.

As for additional content, the developers also shared some interesting news about what else players can expect when Valorant releases. A new agent, along with a new map were both confirmed to be available on June 2. In addition to this, Valorant will also be getting a new game mode. While the developers played coy when asked for more details on this new mode, Donlon did confirm that it will not be a Team Deathmatch mode. She goes on to say that the idea hasn’t been ruled out entirely, but isn’t currently a part of their plans.

During the stream, Ziegler shares more details on the highly controversial Vanguard anti-cheat system that Riot is using for Valorant. Valorant launches on June 2 2020. Stay right here on Shacknews for the latest news and guides surrounding the competitive FPS.