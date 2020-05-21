Razer debuts new Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for "bigger wins" If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, this new set of Razer configurations might be what the doctor ordered.

Razer just debuted its brand new Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop, and it certainly looks like something we want.

This 17-inch Razer gaming laptop is said to deliver "more cores, faster screens, and bigger wins", which is marketing speak for "it has a big screen and it's more powerful." How much more powerful, you ask? The 2020 model of Razer's Blade Pro features Nvidia RTX graphics, a 300Hz display, and an Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake CPU to tie it all together.

You an expect crisp 1080p resolution from that 300Hz display, in comparison to the previous 2019 model's 240Hz option. If you really want to go the extra mile, there is a configuration available with a 4K, 120Hz panel instead that's rated for 100% Adobe gamut coverage. It could be a viable work option if you so chose, but that 300Hz display is alluring.

All three versions of the new laptop will come with the same Comet Lake chip as well as 16GB of 2,933MHz RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Housed in a sturdy CNC aluminum chassis, it's meant to become your new desktop-that-isn't-a-desktop option. But if you want to use it for laptop purposes, it isn't horribly heavy at 6 pounds.

What about pricing? The Blade Pro 17 starts out at $2,600 with a 300Hz display, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2070 Super Max-Q. Should you want to snag a RTX 2080 Super Max-Q model, you'll need $3,200. Going for broke at 4K? You'll need to pony up $3,800.

What do you think of Razer's new lineup? Are you itching to buy a new gaming laptop yet? You can preorder the laptop now via Razer's website if you're ready to drop some cash.