Missile Command: Recharged powers up for a Switch and PC launch this month

Missile Command: Recharged is a reimagining of the classic Atari title that first launched in 1980. Now, 40 years later, it's been revitalized as part of a new adventure on Nintendo Switch and PC.

The new version of Missile Command has players defending their bases by sending a seemingly endless array of missiles careening toward the enemy. There's also the need to counter with missiles to protect your base after going on the offensive.

Luckily, that also means there are power-ups to get you souped up and ready too ace the enemy to survive longer with defensive measures like a screen-clearing blast. The new power-up system also takes special points and lets you use hem to upgrade "all aspects" of gameplay to get the highest scores possible.

If you think you've got what it takes, you can head online and challenge other players by way of the leaderboards. There's even a augmented reality feature to help you play "in real life" (or as close as you can get, anyway) with a virtual arcade cabinet. That all sounds pretty cool, not gonna lie.

Previously, the game was available on both iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store in March. Now, if you're interested in giving it a try, you can play it for $2.99 when it lands on May 27. Get ready for a veritable blast from the past!