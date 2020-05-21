Super Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open lets players compete for games & DLC Nintendo is hosting a new online tournament for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and sign-ups are open if you want to compete for a chance at winning Nintendo games or Smash DLC.

Competitive Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been left in quite a bit of disarray during the COVID-19 pandemic. Having been cut from EVO 2020’s online event, the Smash community has done the best it can to keep the scene going through these hard times. To that end, Nintendo recently announced that they would be hosting the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open. Sign ups are open now, but don’t get too excited. The prize pot is Nintendo games and Super Smash Bros DLC.

Nintendo announced the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open on May 21, 2020. Sign ups and rules for the event are available now on on Battlefy until May 30, 2020 when the first weekend of events begins. The Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open will take place across four weekend, Saturday and Sunday, including May 30-31, June 6-7, June 13-14, and June 20-21. If you were looking for a solid prize pot though, you might be out of luck here. Winners of each weekend competition will win Nintendo Switch codes for digital copies of Arms, Splatoon 2, and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 DLC.

3, 2, 1, GO! The #SmashBrosUltimate North American Online Open May 2020 tournament kicks off on 5/30 and is open for registration today! The top 4 players will win download codes for the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, #Splatoon2, and #ARMS. Register today!https://t.co/PY1OAYYlId pic.twitter.com/ycd5mLXMSL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 21, 2020

It’s worth noting that it does appear to be a free tournament, but it’s also Nintendo we’re talking about. Many may recall that EVO Japan 2019’s entire prize pool for the Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament was almost just a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for the first place winner only. Despite Japan gambling regulations not allowing players to pay into a prize pool in competition, Nintendo has also done little to aid the scene, seemingly and continually leaning away from direct or monetary support of the competitive scene. It doesn’t help that the game’s online play systems are also spotty at best, likely making up the largest reason why it’s not appearing at EVO Online in any way, shape and form.

Whatever the case, the tournament is free and some decent games are on the line if you don’t already have them. If you can whether the storm that is bad Super Smash Bros Ultimate netplay, be sure to get in before the end of May.