PlayStation reveals PS VR Marvel's Iron Man bundle, demo available today Step into the armored suit with this new bundle for PlayStation VR and Marvel's Iron Man.

2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man marked a new era for video game adaptations of Marvel characters. It wasn’t too long after its release that we learned of the next game to be published by Sony under the Marvel banner - Iron Man. PlayStation has announced a bundle for PS VR and Marvel’s Iron Man.

The announcement comes in a blog post made on PlayStation’s website on May 21, 2020. The post details how Marvel’s Iron Man captures the childlike imagination of someone running around, pretending to soar through the sky like the armored Avenger. It wasn’t long ago that Marvel’s Iron Man was delayed from its February release date, and then later confirmed for July 3.

The PS VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle comes with a copy of the full game, a PlayStation VR headset, two PlayStation Move motion controllers, the PlayStation camera, and a VR demo disc. The bundle is available for preorder now for $349 USD, and will ship when the game releases.

Included in this blog post, is the announcement of a Marvel’s Iron Man demo. Available today, those that already own a PS VR can jump in to play a slice of Iron Man. The demo includes the Malibu tutorial mission, Interactive Stark Jet cinematic starring Tony, Friday & Pepper Potts, Out of the Blue Stark Jet gameplay mission, Flight Challenge optional mission, and Advanced Combat Challenge optional mission. Those that play the demo will unlock the exclusive Molten Lava Armor for the full game.

Following a delay earlier this year, Marvel’s Iron Man will finally arrive on July 3. The PS VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR Bundle is available for preorder now. The demo offers a taste of what the full game will entail, and is available now.