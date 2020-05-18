Evening Reading - May 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 - Smash Podcast #5 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv
Vote with your dollar!— Shacknews (@shacknews) May 19, 2020
Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jjmiKiPPmZ
The Autism Challenge on TikTok is everything wrong with the Internet
Did you expect me to be highbrow about this?— Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 16, 2020
Not this time. THIS is the worst our culture has to offer. If you feel so bad about yourself that you have to mock disabled people to get likes and feel good about yourself, that says more about you than the people you mock.
Get Help
I agree with Steve.
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine phase one trial volunteer interview
Very interesting interview. I am thankful for brave people like Ian who volunteer for scientific studies like this extremely important one.
Meanwhile in the Bronx...
Meanwhile in the Bronx............................ pic.twitter.com/yoKNyAaa8T— Rob Smith (@RobInTheBlack) May 17, 2020
I love New York.
Quarantine ads are getting out of hand
Quarantine ads have no chill pic.twitter.com/gU1k1w7FEO— WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) May 17, 2020
Seriously.
2020
📂 Documents— Sam (@Lighthammer_) May 18, 2020
└📁 2020
└⚠️This file is corrupted and cannot be opened.
This checks out.
Sorry, @GIPHY acquired by $FB. pic.twitter.com/O5KaMCVMPc— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 19, 2020
Game Devs
There are three types of veteran game developers: pic.twitter.com/matnzEqhf3— Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) May 18, 2020
This also checks out.
Denny's CEO on reopening and the effects of COVID-19 on franchisees
Great interview on Mad Money with one of my favorite companies on Earth. Denny's has always been there for me, and I really hope they make it through this pandemic.
EE, NOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
Well, that's a start to the stream, prolly single now, ggs lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/fNcpP27CO3— EE »4PF« (@EEvisu) May 19, 2020
This man. LMAO.
May 18, 2020
