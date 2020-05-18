Evening Reading - May 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 - Smash Podcast #5 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Vote with your dollar!



Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jjmiKiPPmZ — Shacknews (@shacknews) May 19, 2020

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Autism Challenge on TikTok is everything wrong with the Internet

Did you expect me to be highbrow about this?



Not this time. THIS is the worst our culture has to offer. If you feel so bad about yourself that you have to mock disabled people to get likes and feel good about yourself, that says more about you than the people you mock.



Get Help — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) May 16, 2020

I agree with Steve.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine phase one trial volunteer interview

Very interesting interview. I am thankful for brave people like Ian who volunteer for scientific studies like this extremely important one.

Meanwhile in the Bronx...

Meanwhile in the Bronx............................ pic.twitter.com/yoKNyAaa8T — Rob Smith (@RobInTheBlack) May 17, 2020

I love New York.

Quarantine ads are getting out of hand

Quarantine ads have no chill pic.twitter.com/gU1k1w7FEO — WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) May 17, 2020

Seriously.

2020

📂 Documents

└📁 2020

└⚠️This file is corrupted and cannot be opened. — Sam (@Lighthammer_) May 18, 2020

This checks out.

Game Devs

There are three types of veteran game developers: pic.twitter.com/matnzEqhf3 — Elizabeth Sampat (@twoscooters) May 18, 2020

This also checks out.

Denny's CEO on reopening and the effects of COVID-19 on franchisees

Great interview on Mad Money with one of my favorite companies on Earth. Denny's has always been there for me, and I really hope they make it through this pandemic.

EE, NOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

Well, that's a start to the stream, prolly single now, ggs lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/fNcpP27CO3 — EE »4PF« (@EEvisu) May 19, 2020

This man. LMAO.

