Evening Reading - May 18, 2020

It's Monday Night Evening Reading, Shacknews. Check out this fine article.
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Watch Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 50 - Smash Podcast #5 from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Autism Challenge on TikTok is everything wrong with the Internet

I agree with Steve.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine phase one trial volunteer interview

Very interesting interview. I am thankful for brave people like Ian who volunteer for scientific studies like this extremely important one.

Meanwhile in the Bronx...

I love New York.

Quarantine ads are getting out of hand

Seriously.

2020

This checks out.

Game Devs

This also checks out.

Denny's CEO on reopening and the effects of COVID-19 on franchisees

Great interview on Mad Money with one of my favorite companies on Earth. Denny's has always been there for me, and I really hope they make it through this pandemic.

EE, NOOOOOOOO!!!!!!

This man. LMAO.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola