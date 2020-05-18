New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is on sale on Nintendo eShop

A surprisingly solid hit in 2019, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is now on sale in the Nintendo eShop.
TJ Denzer
If you’d asked us if a Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games video game would be good before 2019, we couldn’t have guessed yes with certainty, but Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was a surprisingly solid romp with plenty of good and interesting gameplay to keep it refreshing across all of its events. If you’ve been curious about this one, it might be a good time to check it out. It’s now on sale in the Nintendo eShop.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020 was spotted on sale in the Nintendo eShop on May 18, 2020. Normally $59.99, the game is currently running at a 33% discount for $39.99. For that price, you get a wealth of characters throughout the Mario and Sonic universes competing in a number of Olympic events including marathons, judo, gymnastics, and more, in minigame formats ranging from patterns, to button mashing, to reaction and timing games.

The whole of the Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 experience has a surprising amount of fun to it for being what many might consider a cash-in game. From the modern events to the cheeky retro pixel throwbacks, the game bled personality from head to toe to score itself a formidable score in its Shacknews review. Not only that, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 was good enough to garner the Shacknews award of Best Sports Game of 2019. It might all be gimmicky, but it’s a gimmick that gives in its most recent outing and is arguably well worth the discounted price.

You don’t have to take our word for it though. There’s a demo out for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Take the game for a spin before to decide for yourself whether it’s worth a buy while it’s on sale.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

