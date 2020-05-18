New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Epic Games Store enables keyless integration with three online shops

The Epic Games Store is taking a step forward towards eliminating key redemptions, thanks to its new partnership with three online platforms.
Ozzie Mejia
The Epic Games Store is getting more and more exclusive PC games. And on top of that, they're also getting a lot of free games, ones where the user would be foolish to pass up. But if buying direct from Epic's storefront isn't something that interests you, the publishing giant is willing to make shopping from third-party vendors a little easier.

On Monday, Epic eliminated a particularly annoying middle man, announcing that shoppers on Fanatical and Green Man Gaming could make keyless purchases. This means anybody who picks something up on those two storefronts can skip the formality of entering a key on the Epic Games Store. Instead, users can link their EGS accounts directly on their Fanatical and GMG accounts so that any purchases will automatically show up in their EGS library. Humble Store users will notice that this is already a feature they already enjoy.

Green Man Gaming
Green Man Gaming

Genba Digital has also been announced as a keyless purchasing partner. They'll be announcing their developer partners soon.

"We're thrilled to continue expanding our partnerships to allow for keyless purchases with third-parties," Epic Games Store General Manager Steve Allison said via press release. "Continuing to find ways to support developers and offering them ways to reach a wider audience, all while receiving a fair share, is important to us."

As part of this deal, Epic will not receive any revenue share for titles sold through these third-party vendors. Epic also notes that it is looking into adding more third-party storefronts to join Fanatical, Green Man Gaming, Genba Digital, and Humble, so we'll be sure to keep track of those developments as they arise. Of course, you can still shop direct from Epic and now's a good time to do just that, since the Epic Mega Sale is still rolling strong throughout the week. For more on today's announcement, visit the Epic Games website.

