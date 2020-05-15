Weekend PC Download Deals for May 15: Epic Mega Sale

The Epic Games Store hasn't been around for very long, so it's not hyperbole to say that it's just launched its biggest sale ever. A vast majority of the games on the Epic Games Store are on sale right now. That includes Borderlands 3, Control, Tetris Effect, The Outer Worlds, and so much more. Oh, and Grand Theft Auto V is free, did I mention that? Is that still not enough? How about $10 coupons to make those savings even more substantial?
That's pretty awesome, as are the rest of the deals going down this week. The Humble Store's Spring Sale continues on with a handful of publishers rotating in, including Activision and Capcom. Fanatical is offering the best deal ever for The Jackbox Party Pack 5, bringing it down to just $11.99. Steam has free weekends for Fallout 76, Conan Exiles, and Stellaris. And if you're looking for something a little more educational, the Ubisoft Store has free downloads for the Assassin's Creed Discovery Tours, which focus more on museum-style tours of Egypt and Greece.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.
- Grand Theft Auto Online V Premium Edition - FREE until 5/21 (You must have 2FA set up in order to claim this!)
- Control - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect - $27.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Hades [Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $14.99 (40% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $12.49 (75% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $17.99 (40% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Everything - $2.99 (80% off)
- SOMA - $2.99 (90% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Alan Wake - $1.49 (90% off)
- There are many more games on sale during the biggest sale in Epic Games Store history! Check out everything featured during the Epic Mega Games Sale.
Fanatical
It's MAY MADNESS at Fanatical! Spend over $10 and receive Learn Japanese to Survive: Hiragana Battle for free! Only while supplies last! This activates on Steam.
Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $7.49 for Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pay $17.49 to add the Back to Ubersreik and Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLCs. Pay $34.99 to also receive the Winds of Magic DLC, the Collector's Edition Upgrade, and the Incandescent Brand. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $45.58 (24% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $55.99 (44% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season [Steam] - $6.59 (67% off)
- Alan Wake [Steam] - $1.49 (90% off)
- Skater XL [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.89 (77% off)
- Stellaris Galaxy Edition [Steam] - $11.49 (77% off)
- Chivalry Complete Pack [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $14.99 (54% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Double Cross [Steam] - $3.99 (80% off)
- Monopoly Plus [UPlay] - $5.54 (63% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $7.79 (22% off)
GamersGate
- Fallout 76 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $37.34 (17% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Conan Unconquered [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- >Observer_ [Steam] - $4.50 (85% off)
GOG.com
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $14.99 (25% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk - $11.99 (60% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - $17.49 (50% off)
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $8.15 (75% off)
- Firewatch - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - $3.99 (80% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Oxenfree - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Technomancer - $6.79 (66% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Her Story - $2.49 (75% off)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat - $5.99 (70% off)
- Alan Wake - $1.49 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.87 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $29.96 (25% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $14.08 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.22 (71% off)
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded [Steam] - $12.18 (70% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.32 (28% off)
- Blair Witch [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $15.84 (65% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $16.80 (58% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $15.05 (57% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Project Hospital [Steam] - $12.74 (49% off)
- Offworld Trading Company [Steam] - $12.75 (57% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion [Steam] - $11.22 (72% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $8.41 (72% off)
- DuckTales Remastered [Steam] - $5.10 (66% off)
- Chivalry: Complete Pack [Steam] - $5.95 (83% off)
- It's Green Man Gaming's 10th birthday! Celebrate all month long and check out what's available during the Green Man Gaming Tenth Birthday Sale!
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Small World 2, Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics, Patchwork, King and Assassin, Love Letter, and Potion Explosion. Pay more than the average $10.23 for Splendor (w/The Cities and The Trading Posts expansions), Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, the Caracassonne Winter and Gingerbread Man and Traders & Builders expansions, the Small World 2 Cursed and Be Not Afraid expansions, and Twilight Struggle. Pay $12 or more to also receive Scythe: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, the Mysterium Hidden Signs and Secrets & Lies expansions, the Caracassonne The River, Inns & Cathedrals, and The Princess & The Dragon expansions, the Small World 2 Grand Dames expansion, and Splendor's The Strongholds expansion. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned, Velocity 2X, TimeShift, and the Police Quest Collection. Pay more than the average $7.97 for The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery, Phatasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, Caesar IV, Quest for Glory 1-5, Shiftings. Pay $12 or more to also receive the King's Quest Season Pass, the King's Quest Collection, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved, the Space Quest Collection, Phantasmagoria, and Caesar 3. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Hotline Miami, Beat Cop, Dustforce DX, the Hamble Wallpaper Pack, and Hamble Coloring Pages. Pay more than the average $6.70 for Moonlighter (w/25% off coupon for Moonlighter: Between Dimensions), Gato Roboto, and more games to be named later. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hypnospace Outlaw and Starbound. These activate on Steam.
- Ageis Defenders [Steam] - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/17)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare [Blizzard] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $47.98 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet [Epic] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $11.89 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.79 (66% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cuphead [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $14.79 (63% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Into The Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
- Activision
- SEGA
- Capcom
- Rockstar Games
- Square Enix
- Paradox Interactive
- Jackbox Games
- 505 Games
- Deep Silver
- Frontier Developments
- THQ Nordic
- Kalypso
- Kasedo Games
- Techland
- NIS America
- Idea Factory
- Tripwire Interactive
- Codemasters
- 11 Bit Studios
- Private Division
- 1C Online Games
- Curve Studios
- Daedalic Entertainment
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off) (Many Sims 4 expansions also on sale)
Ubisoft Store
- Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece by Assassin's Creed - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/21)
- Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt by Assassin's Creed - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/21)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition - $39.60 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $49.49 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition - $42.00 (65% off)
- UNO Ultimate Edition - $8.99 (40% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $20.00 (75% off)
- Load up on deluxe editions as part of this weekend's Ubisoft Store Weekend Sale.
Steam
- Fallout 76 - $29.99 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/18)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/21)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Paradox Interactive Publisher Weekend
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/17 at 10AM PT)
- Cities: Skylines - $7.49 (75% off)
- Cities: Skylines Collection - $108.33 (52% off)
- Prison Architect - $7.49 (75% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $24.99 (50% off)
- Europa Universalis IV - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hearts of Iron IV - $9.99 (75% off)
- Surviving Mars - $10.19 (66% off)
- Magicka 2 - $3.74 (75% off)
- Shadowrun Complete Collection - $17.95 (74% off)
- More from the Steam Paradox Interactive Publisher Weekend.
- Conan Exiles - $19.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/18 at 10AM PT)
- Two Point Hospital - $11.89 (66% off)
- Alan Wake - $1.49 (90% off)
- THQ Nordic Racing Weekend
- Wreckfest - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wreckfest Season Pass - $17.24 (25% off)
- DCL: The Game - $19.79 (34% off)
- Monster Jam: Steel Titans - $14.99 (50% off)
- MX vs. ATV All Out - $13.19 (67% off)
- More from the THQ Nordic Racing Weekend Sale.
- Little Nightmares - $5.00 (75% off)
- Supraland - $9.99 (50% off)
- Skater XL [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA Tour - $14.99 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Call of Duty WWII - $19.79 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II Bundle - $32.99 (67% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Banner Saga 3 - $9.99 (60% off)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew - $7.49 (70% off)
- Tacoma - $9.99 (50% off)
- Nidhogg II - $4.49 (70% off)
- Slime Rancher - $7.99 (60% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 15: Epic Mega Sale