Weekend PC Download Deals for May 15: Epic Mega Sale

The Epic Games Store hasn't been around for very long, so it's not hyperbole to say that it's just launched its biggest sale ever. A vast majority of the games on the Epic Games Store are on sale right now. That includes Borderlands 3, Control, Tetris Effect, The Outer Worlds, and so much more. Oh, and Grand Theft Auto V is free, did I mention that? Is that still not enough? How about $10 coupons to make those savings even more substantial?

That's pretty awesome, as are the rest of the deals going down this week. The Humble Store's Spring Sale continues on with a handful of publishers rotating in, including Activision and Capcom. Fanatical is offering the best deal ever for The Jackbox Party Pack 5, bringing it down to just $11.99. Steam has free weekends for Fallout 76, Conan Exiles, and Stellaris. And if you're looking for something a little more educational, the Ubisoft Store has free downloads for the Assassin's Creed Discovery Tours, which focus more on museum-style tours of Egypt and Greece.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Epic Games has kicked off its Epic Game Sale! It's the biggest sale in the store's history! Sign in to your Epic Games account and you can claim a $10 Epic Coupon! This gives you another $10 off of these already-discounted games of $14.99 or more! Plus, use it during this sale and you'll get another $10 Epic Coupon that will expire on November 1! Visit the Epic Games Store for all the details! Restrictions apply.

Fanatical

It's MAY MADNESS at Fanatical! Spend over $10 and receive Learn Japanese to Survive: Hiragana Battle for free! Only while supplies last! This activates on Steam.

Select 3 games for $9.99 and Build Your Own Bundle! Select between Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Stars End, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Craft The World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper 3: Ghost Warrior, The Surge, Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Silence, Tropico 5, Niffelheim, Sudden Strike 4, The Great Perhaps, and Jalopy. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $7.49 for Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pay $17.49 to add the Back to Ubersreik and Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLCs. Pay $34.99 to also receive the Winds of Magic DLC, the Collector's Edition Upgrade, and the Incandescent Brand. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Small World 2, Caracassonne: Tiles & Tactics, Patchwork, King and Assassin, Love Letter, and Potion Explosion. Pay more than the average $10.23 for Splendor (w/The Cities and The Trading Posts expansions), Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game, the Caracassonne Winter and Gingerbread Man and Traders & Builders expansions, the Small World 2 Cursed and Be Not Afraid expansions, and Twilight Struggle. Pay $12 or more to also receive Scythe: Digital Edition, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game Definitive Edition, the Mysterium Hidden Signs and Secrets & Lies expansions, the Caracassonne The River, Inns & Cathedrals, and The Princess & The Dragon expansions, the Small World 2 Grand Dames expansion, and Splendor's The Strongholds expansion. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned, Velocity 2X, TimeShift, and the Police Quest Collection. Pay more than the average $7.97 for The Beast Within: A Gabriel Knight Mystery, Phatasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh, Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura, Caesar IV, Quest for Glory 1-5, Shiftings. Pay $12 or more to also receive the King's Quest Season Pass, the King's Quest Collection, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father, Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved, the Space Quest Collection, Phantasmagoria, and Caesar 3. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Hotline Miami, Beat Cop, Dustforce DX, the Hamble Wallpaper Pack, and Hamble Coloring Pages. Pay more than the average $6.70 for Moonlighter (w/25% off coupon for Moonlighter: Between Dimensions), Gato Roboto, and more games to be named later. Pay $15 or more to also receive Hypnospace Outlaw and Starbound. These activate on Steam.

Origin

The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off) (Many Sims 4 expansions also on sale)

Ubisoft Store

Steam