Evening Reading - May 6, 2020

- Fortnite Party Royale Premiere LIVE event with Steve Aoki, deadmau5 & Dillon Francis announced
- Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC adds new story, Robocop, Friendships
- Aluminum Briefcase - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Predator: Hunting Grounds review - Un-Blooded
- Streets of Rage 4 review - The best Bare Knuckle's ever been
- Twitch rolls out new streamer channel page design options
- Skater XL is grinding its way to retail this July
- Hunting Simulator 2 hands-on: Will this dog hunt?
- Rainbow Six Siege's The Grand Larceny event goes back 100 years
- How to rearrange wall hangings - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Halo 2 is coming to PC next week
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
We are going to announce something about an announcement soon. Just wanted to preannounce that announcement. Please understand. Probably will have more to announce soon. pic.twitter.com/b7EmcLUpPM— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 6, 2020
Loop Daddy 2020
This was too much of a jam for me to not drum to it!! pic.twitter.com/9QmsxSOmpJ— Mrgregles (@Mrgregles) May 6, 2020
That is just good stuff right there.
Shacknews GOTY 2016
May 6 2016 - I was on my way to the DOOM release party. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/WMlwrl1Y4r— Mark Diaz Eternal (@Tenacious_Diaz) May 6, 2020
He didn’t know at the time, but he had made Shacknews GOTY 2016.
Eminem - Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD in BEAT SABER [Expert+]
Nice. I still laugh every time I hear the Ice Road Truckers lyric.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game for Nintendo Switch
God bless the Army of Techno. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lxa4lUqjWz— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 6, 2020
I like techno.
WHAT ARE YOUR TURNIP PRICES????— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 6, 2020
I STILL NEED TO MOVE THIS WEIGHT.
TOM NOOK DEMANZ BELLS.https://t.co/ZkbspsGWe7#ACNH #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/uAET5VNT1k
Got out of my turnips today above 500 bpt.
Out of my turnips. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/U4MCWYFMVy— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 6, 2020
Praise Jah!
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 6, 2020.
Lola on that #ACNH cutscene when you travel to another island. #AnimalCrossing #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/ohVudR59Yc— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 6, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
