2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Evening Reading - May 6, 2020

Hey there, Shacknews. Have some Evening Reading. It's still May 6 in Hawaii. Right?
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now.. Other Stuff From The Internet!

Loop Daddy 2020

That is just good stuff right there.

Shacknews GOTY 2016

He didn’t know at the time, but he had made Shacknews GOTY 2016.

Eminem - Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD in BEAT SABER [Expert+]

Nice. I still laugh every time I hear the Ice Road Truckers lyric.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game for Nintendo Switch

I like techno.

Got out of my turnips today above 500 bpt.

Praise Jah!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 6, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola