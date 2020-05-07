Evening Reading - May 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

We are going to announce something about an announcement soon. Just wanted to preannounce that announcement. Please understand. Probably will have more to announce soon. pic.twitter.com/b7EmcLUpPM — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) May 6, 2020

Loop Daddy 2020

This was too much of a jam for me to not drum to it!! pic.twitter.com/9QmsxSOmpJ — Mrgregles (@Mrgregles) May 6, 2020

That is just good stuff right there.

Shacknews GOTY 2016

May 6 2016 - I was on my way to the DOOM release party. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/WMlwrl1Y4r — Mark Diaz Eternal (@Tenacious_Diaz) May 6, 2020

He didn’t know at the time, but he had made Shacknews GOTY 2016.

Eminem - Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD in BEAT SABER [Expert+]



Nice. I still laugh every time I hear the Ice Road Truckers lyric.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very good video game for Nintendo Switch

I like techno.

Got out of my turnips today above 500 bpt.

Praise Jah!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 6, 2020.

