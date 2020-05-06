Skater XL is grinding its way to retail this July Grab your board and run out to your favorite skate park, because it's time to start checking out the halfpipes in Skater XL.

Since we don't get a Skate 4, this is the next best thing. Skater XL is coming to physical and digital retail this July, so practice those ollies.

Starting July 7, you'll be able to jump right into the newest skating job on the block. You should find it very familiar if you're a Tony Hawk Pro Skater fan, and refreshing if, like us, you're still waiting for more Skate. There's a variety of pro boarders to play as, including Evan Smith, Tom Asta, and Brandon Westgate as well as plenty of real-world skating locations to tear up.

You also have a variety of customizable characters to play with in addition to a cool sandbox mode that's yours to explore. Plus, there's already a community of over 50,000 players online who are already into Skater XL thanks to its status as an Early Access game on Steam. There's a lot going on here.

Our own Blake Morse went hands-on with Skater XL last fall, and came away pleased.

"Skater XL’s levels are inspired heavily by the Southern California skate scene and will feature several iconic spots that should be familiar to fans of the scene. I was told by one of the devs that some San Francisco landmarks would be in the final version along with a few other noteworthy spots as well. While I personally don’t have the balance to ride a skateboard, let alone do tricks in real life, I was immediately hooked and spent a lot of time respawning at my moveable checkpoint and perfecting my trick run."

You can get your hands on Skate XL when it launches this July 7 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Sitch, and PC on Steam. You can already grab the PC version via Early Access on Steam for $19.99 now.