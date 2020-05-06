Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath DLC adds new story, Robocop, Friendships The Mortal Kombat 11 story will continue with a new expansion called Aftermath, but that's not all that's coming to NetherRealm's fighter.

Fans who followed the past two Mortal Kombat games likely knew that the DLC train for Mortal Kombat 11 wouldn't end with the Kombat Pack. However, nobody could have expected what Warner Bros. and NetherRealm revealed on Wednesday morning. Mortal Kombat 11 isn't just getting DLC, it's getting a full-blown expansion that includes an all-new story and a lot more. It's Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

First teased in a short 40-second clip issued on Tuesday, NetherRealm confirmed that Aftermath would contain the franchise's first story-based DLC. Liu Kang has defeated Kronika and is ready to reforge history. However, Shang Tsung appears out of a portal, accompanied by Nightwolf and new DLC addition Fujin. The shapeshifting sorcerer points out that Kronika's crown was destroyed in the final battle. And since it's a critical component in any reshaping of history, he asks that Liu Kang send him back in time to retrieve the crown from his island before Kronika's hourglass shatters and destroys everything. The story will incorporate Shang Tsung, along with other DLC fighters, like Sindel, the aforementioned Nightwolf, and a few other new additions.

Yes, there are some new characters joining the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. While three isn't a number that some would expect out of a normal DLC season, NetherRealm is making up for that by releasing them all at once with the Aftermath expansion. Here's everyone joining the fight:

Fujin: We mentioned Fujin earlier, but yes, he makes his return from the PlayStation 2/Xbox/GameCube console generation of MK games. One of Raiden's most trusted allies, the Wind God uses the power of air to keep opponents off the ground and off-balance.

Sheeva: The Shokan warrior Sheeva makes her return from Mortal Kombat 9, looking tanner and meaner. Sheeva uses brute strength to overwhelm her opposition, able to grapple from any direction and assert herself with an unblockable teleport stomp.

Robocop: To round out Mortal Kombat 11's parade of guest characters, the mighty law enforcement cyborg known as Robocop joins the cast. And it's the classic Robocop, complete with actor Peter Weller's likeness and voice. He'll have his trusty pistol at his side, along with an upgradable shoulder cannon.

The full Aftermath package will contain the new story, the three DLC fighters, and three character skin packs. While NetherRealm hasn't revealed all of the skin packs, players can get a special one for pre-ordering the Aftermath expansion containing special last-gen skins for Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Frost.

If that's not enough, the core Mortal Kombat game is getting some new features. Stage Fatalities are making their return and because a vast majority of the current crop of stages don't really lend themselves to these finishers, players can also expect new stages. This new crop of stages will include the old-school Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arena, both of which will allow for Stage Fatalities. But if you're looking to finish off your opponent with less blood and more hugs, then NetherRealm has what you're looking for.

Yes, it's the long-awaited return of Friendships! Each character will receive one Friendship, which allows for players to finish off their opponents in wholesome, non-violent fashion. Thus far, the Friendships include Scorpion using his spear to pull in a giant huggable teddy bear, Kano using his laser eye for a cookout, and Noob Saibot using his clones to perform some jump rope tricks. More Friendships are expected to be revealed in the weeks ahead and considering that it's a little over five years to the day that Shacknews reflected fondly on Friendships, this is a very welcome addition to Mortal Kombat 11.

The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion is set to release on May 26. It will be available to current MK11 owners on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia for $39.99 or bundle it with the previous Kombat Pack for $49.99. Those who have not yet picked up MK11 can pick up the full Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, which contains the base game, the Kombat Pack, and Aftermath for $59.99. If you're not looking to part with any money, then you can grab the new stages, Stage Fatalities, and Friendships as part of a free May 26 update.