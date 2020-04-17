Shacknews Dump - April 17, 2020 On the first episode of Shacknews Dump, we'll be chatting about SDCC 2020, the death of beloved voice actors Rick May and Keiji Fujiwara, the Final Fantasy 7 Remake review, and more.

Here at Shacknews, we do gaming news. That’s kind of our thing. So, it should come as no surprise that we cover a lot of it throughout the week. Need to catch up on some of the biggest headlines of the entire video gaming new week? We’ve got you covered with a special ShackStream dedicated to the latest topics of interest in gaming and all things related to it with the Shacknews Dump.

On this April 17, 2020 edition, and the very first episode of the Shacknews Dump, we’re going to be talking about a number of headlines and topics from the news week of April 13, 2020. We’ll be speaking to the recent cancelation of San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) 2020, the tragic passing of voice acting legends Rick May (Team Fortress) and Keiji Fujiwara (Full Metal Alchemist, Final Fantasy 7, Kingdom Hearts). We’ll be going like at 1:15PM PT / 4:15PM ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can catch it there or in the embedded video below.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

Here’s a look at what else we’re going to be talking about on the Shacknews Dump today.

Once again, we’d like to thank our viewers and subscribers for tuning into our ShackStreams. You make it all worthwhile and we appreciate you joining in, sharing, and commenting on our streams. Just a reminder: if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it to your Twitch account and score a free subscription once each month. If you’d like throw that subscription our way, we’d certainly appreciate it. Need to know how to link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts? Our guide will help.

Have you missed any of these stories? Then be sure to tune in as we talk about them today on the Shacknews Dump.