Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 to single-handedly revive the global economy starting this weekend

The world is shut down right now by this awful pandemic. Shacknews had planned a series of video game competitions to be held throughout 2020 at live events, and we have figured out a way to pivot following the cancellations of our SXSW, E3, QuakeCon, and other events. Behold! The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020! This series of online video game challenges will provide economic stimulus to our community, our A/V team, and many more participants to be announced in the future. Our first competition kicks off this Saturday, April 18 with a Shacknews Chatty Rocket League community tournament.

Shacknews and USRLG are teaming up to bring some much-needed economic stimulus to the world.

Shacknews has partnered with Chatty community member ieGod on a Rocket League tournament. The competition will start at 2 PM ET and will be broadcast live on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Check out the official sign up form for the tourney for more details.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 USRLG April Tournament ruleset:

Best of 3 games

Double Elimination Bracket

MMR balanced teams

Players on the winning team will each receive a $300 Amazon gift card

So maybe $900 isn't going to save the global economy, but it's a start. In the coming weeks, the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2020 will continue with even more entertaining video game competitions. We will resume our Shacknews live event efforts once this pandemic is over, but in the meantime, we want to bring some joy to this planet. Join us as we celebrate video games. You are stuck in your house, so you might as well.