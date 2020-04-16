Crysis Remaster has been leaked, launching on PS4, Xbox One, & Nintendo Switch [UPDATED] It would appear someone got their hands on images of Crysis Remastered a little early. In addition to a PC version, the game is also coming to major consoles.

UPDATED (4/16/2020 - 12:16PM PT): Crytek has officially confirmed Crysis Remastered as of April 16, 2020, complete with a relaunch of the Crysis website. As mentioned in the original story below, Crysis Remastered is bringing the original game back, no doubt with a full graphical overhaul. There's no official release date or window at this time beyond "Coming Soon," shown in the tweet and announcementtrailer below, but Crysis Remastered is most certainly headed to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and even Nintendo Switch for the first time. Check out the teaser trailer from the Crysis Twitter to get a small taste of what's in store.

CLOAK DISENGAGED



You’ve been asking. You’ve been waiting.

Today, that wait is over. It’s coming:



Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and – for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch Platform.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/NWAHdoBEgD — Crysis (@Crysis) April 16, 2020

As we await further information like concrete launch dates, stay tuned to Shacknews for more info, or sign up with your email on the Crysis website to receive email newsletters regarding the latest details on Crysis Remastered.

Original Story: When the Crysis Twitter suddenly came to life after a nearly four year absence recently, it brought hype to the hearts of PC players all around. After all, Crysis has always been the meme-generating benchmark of the best PC visuals in pretty much every generation it has been launched. Thanks to some leaks, now we have an idea of what’s up with the Crysis series. A fan may have “accidentally” bumped into some images hidden on the Crytek website pointing to Crysis Remastered for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and, somehow, apparently Nintendo Switch.

The Crysis remastered images were apparently tagging along in the cookie settings of the Crytek website. Though these images have since been removed, on April 16, 2020, Twitter user @Robotbrush took the liberty of sharing what Crytek had tucked away on its website. There’s several graphics, most prominent of which is the one that gives the reason that the Crysis Twitter is suddenly active again in 2020. Crysis Remastered is apparently Crytek’s new project and it’s coming to PC and consoles at an, as of yet, unknown date.

Crysis Remastered will be an interesting throwback. The franchise has established some of the most impressive visuals in gaming history, to the point that it’s an ongoing joke to question whether a “so-called” powerful gaming machine can run Crysis or not. For that reason, we find ourselves raising a brow at the inclusion of the Nintendo Switch as one of the launch consoles.

That said, the Crysis teaser on Twitter had us wondering if it would be something brand-new from Crytek and the Crysis series, but a Remaster of the first game after so long is cool too. After all, it’s been since 2007 that the original game came out. There’s plenty to improve upon with Crysis, and especially the first game of the franchise in modern technology. According to the leaks, Crysis Remastered will be bringing updated graphics, textures, and even ray tracing where applicable.

Stay tuned as we await further details and information on what exactly Crysis Remastered will include and when it will launch on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.