How to sign up for the Valorant beta Everything you need to know about signing up for the Valorant closed beta, how the Twitch Drops work, and when the beta starts.

With the Valorant beta fast approaching, there are likely hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of players hoping to dive into Riot Games’ latest franchise. For those that want to get in on the Valorant closed beta, there are a few steps to go through, and it all starts with signing up.

Sign up for the Valorant beta

Sign-ups for the Valorant closed beta are currently underway. Interested parties can take to the Valorant website to sign up for an account and throw their hat in the ring for a chance of getting a closed beta code.

But to be more specific, if you want a chance of getting into the Valorant closed beta, you must complete the following steps. Remember, you are not guaranteed access:

Sign-ups for the Valorant closed beta have begun. Complete the above steps for a shot at receiving a code.

What this all means is that you can be selected to participate in the Valorant closed beta by simply having a Riot account. The caveat here being the first closed beta is only available in certain countries (Canada, United States, Russia, Turkey, and Europe).

Beyond this, by linking your Riot account to your Twitch account, and then by viewing streams of the Valorant closed beta, you can potentially receive an invite as part of Twitch Drops. This last method is great for those that miss out on the initial round of invites.

You can check out the Valorant site for more specifics and announcements about the closed beta. The short of it is that the beta is extremely exclusive. To increase your chances of getting in, sign up for the Riot account, link it to Twitch, and watch Valorant streams when the closed beta starts on April 7.

In terms of actually downloading the Valorant beta, if you’re lucky enough to receive a code, there will likely be directions included in the email. The Valorant closed beta will start on April 7 at 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the latest news and announcements about Valorant.