Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick gave 10,000 employees his cell number to talk COVID-19 When you're all alone, pick up the phone and dial Bobby Kotick with all your concerns about COVID-19 in this time of crisis.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is doing his best to try and assuage employees at the company needing reassurance during this global coronavirus pandemic.

Kotick shared his personal cell number with a span of over 10,000 employees who work at the company, inviting them to give him a call if they need anything.

"About a month ago, we sent out an email from my email address with my phone number and we encouraged every single employee that has a concern that relates to their health care to just contact me directly," Kotick told CNBC. He noted that only a "few hundred" employees had actually taken him up on that offer, but he called the situation "fortunate."

"Very few actually tested positive so far for Covid-19," he said of the calls he had received. He noted that the HR department at Activision Blizzard had done a great job responding to the outbreak in an effective manner.

"The team has been working 24/7 since we started work from home in our offices in China and our offices in Europe to really make sure that they were available for the benefit of the employees and their families,” he said of the company's efforts. He stated that the company had "always been a pioneer" when it comes to partnering with organizations for mental healthcare and licensed child care for employees.

Say what you want about Kotick, but it looks like he's trying to support his employees during these difficult times.