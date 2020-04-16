Keiji Fujiwara, Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts voice actor, has died The voice actor passed away after a lengthy battle of cancer he had struggled with over the last several years.

Veteran voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, who brought iconic Square Enix characters Reno (Final Fantasy VII Remake) and Axel (Kingdom Hearts) to life, has passed away. He was 55.

Fujiwara's management company Air Agency took to a post on its official website to announce the news. The actor had been spending time between August 2016 and June 2017 taking a break from his job to undergo treatment for aggressive cancer, but in the end he ended up succumbing to it. Fujiwara founded Air Agency in 2006 and served as its representative director until he passed.

He had a fruitful 30-year career in anime and video games as a voice actor, however, with roles as Reno throughout the Final Fantasy universe and anime series like Crayon Shin-chan, Fullmetal Alchemist, Gundam 00, Hunter X Hunter, and the Japanese Marvel dub for Tony Stark.

Fujiwara's numerous roles have seen him earning plenty of love and respect from the gaming and anime community, as players felt especially attached to characters like Reno and Axel. Fans have been sending well-wishes to his family as well as kind words about his work ever since news of his passing came along.

Fujiwara's family held a wake and a private funeral after their loved one's passing. It's unfortunate that we've lost so many this year due to the novel coronavirus, but even more distressing that some of the most recognizable voices of the industry are going away. Let's take some time out to remember Fujiwara and his work today – play Final Fantasy VII Remake with Japanese voices if you can.