New Apple iPhone SE price, specs & release date announced Apple has finally announced the second-generation of the iPhone SE, the most affordable iPhone to date.

In a world where large-screen phones have become the norm, the idea that some users prefer smaller devices hasn’t gone unnoticed. Today, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE, which will be available for preorder this Friday, April 17. Furthermore, the device will officially ship as early as Friday, April 24.

The new iPhone SE will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models, as well as the colors black, white, and of course, Apple’s special Red variant. The device is set to start at $399, making it the most affordable iPhone that Apple has ever released. The original iPhone SE started at $399 for a 16GB variant when it launched in 2016.

If you’re looking for a smaller form-factor in your phone, then the iPhone SE has plenty to offer. While it’s much cheaper than the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, the new iPhone SE still includes the A13 Bionic, the “fastest chip in a smartphone”. This means you still get all the power that would come from the iPhone 11, but at a fraction of the cost.

The iPhone SE will also feature wireless-charging with Qi-certified chargers, including support for fast-charging. Buyers will also find that this new, affordable iPhone offers “lightning-fast download speeds” with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit-class LTE. The Dual Sim with eSim system will also provide users the flexibity of having two separate phone numbers on a single device.

The use of the A13 Bionic chip also opens door for improvements to the iPhone SE’s camera. The SE will include what Apple considers the “best single-camera system ever in an iPhone”. The camera will offer up a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide camera and will use the image signal processer and Neural Engine of the A13 chip to unlock even more optional benefits like Portrait mode, Depth Control, and more. You can learn about the full specs and info in the official announcement.

If you have been waiting for Apple to drop news about a more affordable iPhone, then the iPhone SE is the perfect answer to your patience. With so much power packed into such a small device, the iPhone SE has a lot to offer for an exceptionally low price. You can expect preorders to launch this Friday, so go ahead and check out the device to see if it fits you.