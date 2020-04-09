Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide
Here's everything you need to take down Shinra and help Cloud and his friends in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is finally here, giving players their first glimpse at Square Enix’s massive overhaul and re-imagining of one of gaming's most iconic titles. There’s a lot to digest here, and we’ve put together this handy guide for all of your Final Fantasy 7 Remake needs. This article will act as a hub for all of our FF7Remake content, so make sure you check back often for the most up to date information.
Below you'll find a slew of guides designed to help you get the most out of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You can click the titles on the left to be taken directly to those particular guides. It should go without saying, but some of these guides do contain spoilers. We've included spoiler warnings inside of each article that contains any kind of story spoilers, so you can easily find the content you're looking for without spoiling the game.
|Final Fantasy 7 Remake guides
|Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PC and Xbox One?
|PlayStation 4 users can pick up the game now, but will it come to PC and Xbox One? Here's what you'll need to know.
|How to get the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme
|Download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake theme to show off your love for this iconic game.
|Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings
|Everything you need to know about the game's controls, keybindings, and basic control scheme.
|What is Classic Mode in Final Fantasy 7 Remake?
|Classic Mode isn't your typical return to turn-based combat. Here's what you need to know about this special combat mode in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
|How to Stagger enemies in Final Fantasy 7 Remake
|Everything you need to know to Stagger your enemies and open them to attacks in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
|How to change voice language
|Those wanting to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake in a different language will need to change some settings around. Here's what you'll want to know.
|How to use Moogle Medals
|Curious what Moogle Medals are and how to use them? This guide has everything you need to know.
|Does Final Fantasy 7 Remake have a Hard difficulty?
|Looking for more of a challenge? Curious if Final Fantasy 7 Remake has a hard difficulty option? We can help.
|How to "pass time" in the bar
|Can't figure out how to pass time in the bar while you wait on Tifa? We'll walk you through it all.
|How to get all dresses
|Everything you need to know to unlock the Dressed to the Nines trophy in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
|How long to beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake?
|Find out how long it will take you to complete all of Final Fantasy 7 Remake with this handy guide.
|All weapon locations
|Everything you need to find and obtain all of the weapons for each character in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
|All Summon locations
|Learn how to unlock and acquire all of the Summons available to use in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Not much of a reader? You can also check out our video walkthrough for Final Fantasy 7 Remake below.
As you can see, we’ve put quite a number of hours into the game to help bring you a load of content and guides. Make sure you check back often for the most up-to-date info and be sure to follow Shacknews on Twitter for all of our latest gaming-centric content.
