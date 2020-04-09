How long to beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the most anticipated games of the year, but how long will this behemoth take you to beat? Here's what you need to know.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now, and those looking to dive into the game this weekend are probably curious to know just how long it will take to beat. If you’re curious about the game’s length, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know.

How long to beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is definitely a long game, and those looking to complete the title’s story all the way through can look forward to spending anywhere from 25-40 hours to complete a first playthrough. Of course, this also all depends on exactly how much time you put into the side quests and exploring the world outside of the linear story.

Ready to team up with Cloud, Tifa, and the others? You'll have plenty of time to spend with them in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Altogether, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is made up of 18 chapters. Each of these chapters will take anywhere from an hour or longer to complete – longer if you dive into the side activities. That being said, 40 hours to fully explore an in-depth RPG like Final Fantasy 7 Remake isn’t bad at all. And given the circumstances of things right now, it’s more than enough time to distract you from all the stuff going on outside.

Of course, if you decide to play through the game and complete everything, you could be looking at dropping anywhere from 80-100 hours in the title across multiple playthroughs. If you’re looking for a challenge, you can even wait and play through the game once you’ve unlocked Hard mode. No matter how you decide to play, though, there’s plenty of content on show here, so make sure to enjoy it all.

Now that you know how long it will take to beat Final Fantasy 7 Remake, be sure to head back over to our Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide for even more handy information and content. We’ll have tons of guides coming out over the next few days, so check back often for the most up-to-date info.