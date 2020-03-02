What is Classic mode in Final Fantasy 7 Remake? Learn more about the Classic mode difficulty in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

When you start up Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll be able to choose from several difficulty modes. One of these modes, called Classic, offers up a more old-school approach to the game. But what exactly is Classic mode and what does it entail? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Classic mode in Final Fantasy 7 Remake?

Classic mode takes the new free-form style of combat featured in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and makes it more like the old-school combat from the original game. Unlike the basic combat mode in FF7 Remake, Classic mode takes away all of the control, save for the choosing of skills, items, and special attacks.

This gives the game more of a classic feeling, allowing you to sit back and just pick out Spells, special attacks, and items that you want to use when the ATB bar is fully charged. You won’t have to worry about any kind of movement, or dodging enemy attacks, as the CPU will handle all of that.

Classic mode gives players a more hands-off approach to combat in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Of course, picking these special attacks and everything is still very important, and it all plays into the overall strategy of the game. If you’re looking to play Final Fantasy 7 Remake in a way that makes it feel more like the original, then Classic mode is the answer. You can enable Classic mode from the main menu when starting a new game, or even during the game by going to the Gameplay menu in Options.

When activated, Classic mode will cause the game to control your character's movements in combat, as we mentioned above. However, you can also take control at any time, by using the basic combat controls for the Normal difficulty version of the game. This will allow you to easily swap between the two modes at any time, which some players might find useful.

