Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PC and Xbox One? Find out whether the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake will make the jump to PC and Xbox One.

There’s no doubting that Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 helped define the genre back in 1997. The game’s impact on the lives of many of us today is huge, and with Final Fantasy 7 Remake set to release on the PlayStation 4 this week, many players have found themselves wondering if FF7R will come to PC and Xbox One later down the road.

Is Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming to PC and Xbox One?

While we haven’t really had official confirmation from Square Enix on this one, back in December of 2019, well-known Twitter user Wario64 – who has made a name for themselves breaking news about video games in the past – posted a screenshot of the updated Final Fantasy 7 Remake box art, showcasing a timed exclusive disclaimer.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake has a one-year timed exclusivity period on the PlayStation 4.

Because of this, it stands to reason that Final Fantasy 7 Remake will indeed make the jump to the Xbox One and PC. The only thing that lefts to be seen is when that will happen exactly, as the game was originally scheduled to release back in March of 2020. However, that release date was pushed back to April, so we’re probably looking at a release somewhere after April or May of 2021 for PC and Xbox One versions of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. When you include the fact that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are set to release this holiday season, we could see the game jump to the next generation of consoles entirely.

While no exact release dates are known – and no official confirmation has been given – it seems likely that players can expect to see the massive remake of one of gaming’s brightest gems on both the Xbox One and PC. We’ll continue to keep an eye on any news about the two releases, and this guide will be updated as new info becomes available.

For more help, make sure you check out the rest of our Final Fantasy 7 Remake guides and news.