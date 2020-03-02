Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings Everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives players the perfect chance to dive back into the story that started it all. Following Cloud Strife and his friends, FF7 Remake allows players to experience one of the most critically acclaimed games in a brand-new way. If you’re planning on diving into the game when it releases this coming April, then you’re going to want to know the controls. Thankfully, the FF7 Remake demo has given us a glimpse of those controls, and we’ve put together this article to help you get a headstart.

It should go without saying, but we will update this article as new control schemes are discovered for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings

There are several key controls that players will want to be aware of in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You’ll use two primary control sets in the game—in combat and out of combat. These systems will often recycle buttons or keybinds, which is why we’ve broken down each section into separate tables below. Let’s take a look.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Exploration controls

Action Button/Keybinding Show Stats L1 Dash R1/R2 (Hold) Toggle Mini Map L2 Open Main Menu Options Select Commands with Menu Option Up / Down on D-Pad Interact / Talk Triangle Open Commands Menu / Confirm X Move Left Stick Control Camera Right Stick Dash L3 (Toggle) Reset Camera R3

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Combat controls

Action Button/Keybinding Open Shortcuts Menu L1 Guard R1 Issue Command to Ally #1 L2 Issue Command to Ally #2 R2 View Enemy Intel Touchpad Pause Options Change Playable Character D-Pad Perform Unique Ability Triangle Select Commands (with Commands Menu Open) Up / Down on D-Pad Attack Square Select Magic Potency (with Spells window open) Left / Right on D-Pad Open Commands Menu / Confirm X Evade / Cancel Circle Move Left Stick Select Lock-on Target Right Stick Toggle Lock On / Off R3

Now that you know the controls and keybindings for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you can dive right in and prepare for the fight. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo is available right now, so be sure to try it out and get ready for the full release later this year.