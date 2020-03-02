New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives players the perfect chance to dive back into the story that started it all. Following Cloud Strife and his friends, FF7 Remake allows players to experience one of the most critically acclaimed games in a brand-new way. If you’re planning on diving into the game when it releases this coming April, then you’re going to want to know the controls. Thankfully, the FF7 Remake demo has given us a glimpse of those controls, and we’ve put together this article to help you get a headstart.

It should go without saying, but we will update this article as new control schemes are discovered for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings

There are several key controls that players will want to be aware of in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You’ll use two primary control sets in the game—in combat and out of combat. These systems will often recycle buttons or keybinds, which is why we’ve broken down each section into separate tables below. Let’s take a look.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Exploration controls

Action Button/Keybinding
Show Stats L1
Dash R1/R2 (Hold)
Toggle Mini Map L2
Open Main Menu Options
Select Commands with Menu Option Up / Down on D-Pad
Interact / Talk Triangle
Open Commands Menu / Confirm X
Move Left Stick
Control Camera Right Stick
Dash L3 (Toggle)
Reset Camera R3

Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Combat controls

Action Button/Keybinding
Open Shortcuts Menu L1
Guard R1
Issue Command to Ally #1 L2
Issue Command to Ally #2 R2
View Enemy Intel Touchpad
Pause Options
Change Playable Character D-Pad
Perform Unique Ability Triangle
Select Commands (with Commands Menu Open) Up / Down on D-Pad
Attack Square
Select Magic Potency (with Spells window open) Left / Right on D-Pad
Open Commands Menu / Confirm X
Evade / Cancel Circle
Move Left Stick
Select Lock-on Target Right Stick
Toggle Lock On / Off R3

Now that you know the controls and keybindings for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you can dive right in and prepare for the fight. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo is available right now, so be sure to try it out and get ready for the full release later this year.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

