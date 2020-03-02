Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings
Everything you need to know about the Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake gives players the perfect chance to dive back into the story that started it all. Following Cloud Strife and his friends, FF7 Remake allows players to experience one of the most critically acclaimed games in a brand-new way. If you’re planning on diving into the game when it releases this coming April, then you’re going to want to know the controls. Thankfully, the FF7 Remake demo has given us a glimpse of those controls, and we’ve put together this article to help you get a headstart.
It should go without saying, but we will update this article as new control schemes are discovered for Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake controls and keybindings
There are several key controls that players will want to be aware of in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. You’ll use two primary control sets in the game—in combat and out of combat. These systems will often recycle buttons or keybinds, which is why we’ve broken down each section into separate tables below. Let’s take a look.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Exploration controls
|Action
|Button/Keybinding
|Show Stats
|L1
|Dash
|R1/R2 (Hold)
|Toggle Mini Map
|L2
|Open Main Menu
|Options
|Select Commands with Menu Option
|Up / Down on D-Pad
|Interact / Talk
|Triangle
|Open Commands Menu / Confirm
|X
|Move
|Left Stick
|Control Camera
|Right Stick
|Dash
|L3 (Toggle)
|Reset Camera
|R3
Final Fantasy 7 Remake - Combat controls
|Action
|Button/Keybinding
|Open Shortcuts Menu
|L1
|Guard
|R1
|Issue Command to Ally #1
|L2
|Issue Command to Ally #2
|R2
|View Enemy Intel
|Touchpad
|Pause
|Options
|Change Playable Character
|D-Pad
|Perform Unique Ability
|Triangle
|Select Commands (with Commands Menu Open)
|Up / Down on D-Pad
|Attack
|Square
|Select Magic Potency (with Spells window open)
|Left / Right on D-Pad
|Open Commands Menu / Confirm
|X
|Evade / Cancel
|Circle
|Move
|Left Stick
|Select Lock-on Target
|Right Stick
|Toggle Lock On / Off
|R3
Now that you know the controls and keybindings for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you can dive right in and prepare for the fight. The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo is available right now, so be sure to try it out and get ready for the full release later this year.
