The first public demo for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is now available on PlayStation 4, and those who want to dive in and try out the game’s first mission can do so right now. Unfortunately, getting your hands on the demo can be a little tricky, so we’ve put together this handy guide to help you download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PlayStation 4.

How to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo on PS4

To download most things on the PlayStation 4, you’d probably usually make your way to the PlayStation Store on your PS4 and search for the game’s name—or even click on one of the many advertisements that normally pop up.

Unfortunately, right now, it doesn’t look like searching for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PlayStation Store actually does anything. So how do you download the demo if you can’t find it on the store? Thankfully, you can actually click this link that the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter shared. To download the FF7 Remake demo click right here.

To download the FF7 Remake demo, head to link above.

Once you’re taken to the store page, go ahead and click the Try Demo option. This will add the game to your cart and allow you to check out. When you’ve finished the checkout process, you can download the game to your PlayStation 4 console by finding it on the console or by adding it to your download list on the website.

Now that you have downloaded the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo, you’ll just need to wait for it to finish installing. When the installation process has completed, head over to the main screen of your PlayStation 4 and select the game from the window of options you have available. You can now load right into the action and see the game for yourself. We’ll have more about Final Fantasy 7 Remake coming soon, so keep your eyes glued right here to Shacknews.