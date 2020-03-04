New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

How to get the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme

Download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake theme for your PlayStation 4 and show off your love of the iconic title.
Sam Chandler
1

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is around the corner and players are clamouring for even more goodness. Luckily for them, there is a brand new Final Fantasy 7 Remake PlayStation 4 theme available for download! If you want to flaunt your love for Square Enix’s critically acclaimed JRPG, you’ll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

Download Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme

This exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Remake PlayStation 4 theme is going to available on April 10th. This coincides with the release of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, giving player one more thing to get excited about at the start of the month. When the release date eventually rolls around, you will be able to find this theme is also available.

final fantasy 7 remake ps4 theme

As for actually how to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme, there’s a very good chance it will be as it usually is: available through the PS Store. You will need to head to the PS Store and either search for Final Fantasy 7 Remake theme or navigate to the Themes section.

Once downloaded, you can set and change your theme via the Settings option. Go to Settings and then select Themes, and within you should find it! With the theme set, you never have to worry about finding another background again, as this could very well be the last one you need.

This special PlayStation 4 theme is bound to bring a lot of joys fans of the Final Fantasy series. With the Final Fantasy 7 Remake only a month away, make sure you’re fully prepared by checking out Ozzie Mejia’s hands-on-preview and take some time to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo for a taste of what awaits you. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for our on-going Final Fantasy 7 Remake coverage.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola