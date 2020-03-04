How to get the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme Download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake theme for your PlayStation 4 and show off your love of the iconic title.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake is around the corner and players are clamouring for even more goodness. Luckily for them, there is a brand new Final Fantasy 7 Remake PlayStation 4 theme available for download! If you want to flaunt your love for Square Enix’s critically acclaimed JRPG, you’ll want to snap this up as soon as possible.

Download Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme

This exclusive Final Fantasy 7 Remake PlayStation 4 theme is going to available on April 10th. This coincides with the release of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, giving player one more thing to get excited about at the start of the month. When the release date eventually rolls around, you will be able to find this theme is also available.

As for actually how to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 theme, there’s a very good chance it will be as it usually is: available through the PS Store. You will need to head to the PS Store and either search for Final Fantasy 7 Remake theme or navigate to the Themes section.

Here's a sneak peek at an exclusive #PS4 theme that will be available from April 10th, but make sure to download the #FinalFantasy VII Remake demo before May 11th to receive it!



Get the free #FF7R demo here

👉 https://t.co/Gj6b2af2An pic.twitter.com/H4S50DXORv — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 4, 2020

Once downloaded, you can set and change your theme via the Settings option. Go to Settings and then select Themes, and within you should find it! With the theme set, you never have to worry about finding another background again, as this could very well be the last one you need.

This special PlayStation 4 theme is bound to bring a lot of joys fans of the Final Fantasy series. With the Final Fantasy 7 Remake only a month away, make sure you’re fully prepared by checking out Ozzie Mejia’s hands-on-preview and take some time to download the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo for a taste of what awaits you. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for our on-going Final Fantasy 7 Remake coverage.