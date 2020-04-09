All Summon locations - Final Fantasy 7 Remake A definitive guide to all the Summon locations in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Summons are powerful beings that players can pull into battles in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. There are a total of nine Summons in the game, and this guide will break down the Summon locations that players need to know – as well as cover how to unlock each Summon.

SPOILER: This article contains story spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Read at your own discretion.

All Summon locations - How to get all Summons

There are nine total Summons available in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

As mentioned above, there are a total of nine Summons in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Unlike the original game – which allowed you to use Summons once per battle – players will need to charge up the Summon bar to make use of these high-powered creatures. There are also a few Summons that can only be unlocked by preordering or purchasing specific versions of the game. No matter what Summon you’re trying to unlock, we’ve broken them all down in the table below.

All Summon locations Summon Name Summon location Ifrit Automatically rewarded to players in Chapter 3 after defeaing the Hoodlums. Head back to your apartment and Cloud will automatically obtain the Ifrit Summon Materia. Chocobo and Moogle Found in Chapter 6. You'll need to complete the fan-maintenance timed mini-game to turn the fans off and allow access to the fan shaft where you can get this Summon Materia. Shiva Obtained from Chadley in Chapter 8. Speak to Chadley after completing Battle Intel #3 and then complete the Shiva VR mission. Fat Chocobo Talk to Chadly in Chapter 9. You'll need to complete the Fat Chocobo VR mission to unlock this Summon Materia. Leviathan Speak to Chadley in the Sector 5 Slums during Chapter 14 after you complete Intel Report #12. This will unlock the Leviathan VR mission. Complete it to unlock the Summon Materia. Bahamut Complete Intel Report #20 and talk to Chadly in the Sector 5 Slums during Chapter 14. This will allow you to complete the Bahamut VR mission and unlock this Summon Materia. Chocobo Chick Pre-oirder bonus for all game versions. Cactuar Only available to owners of the Physical Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and First Class Edition versions. Carbuncle Only available to Digital Deluze and First Class Edition owners.

Now that you know how to acquire all nine Summons, be sure to check out our guide to all weapons, and head back over to our Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide for even more info and content.