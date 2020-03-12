First Post! March 12, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. It's late, but today was very full of terrible news. Please understand and take a look.

The Volatility Index tops 75

How your stonks, Shackers?

Hope you are doing ok, traders.

Some good news

The World Health Organization has announced that dogs cannot contract Covid-19. Dogs previously held in quarantine can now be released. To be clear, WHO let the dogs out. — Liam Hackett (@DiageoLiam) March 12, 2020

Dogs can't get the coronavirus.

QuakeCon 2020 backup plan

if quakecon gets cancelled let's just meet at a whataburger pic.twitter.com/bhlw6rIqql — FPScarol (@FPScarol) March 11, 2020

The Great Quakeholio will rise again.

Hero of Time

I just had to yell at some old white guy for being racist to this Asian lady at the Atlanta airport. I will not tolerate ignorance in front of me anymore. It's sad that its 2020 and people are still racist. — PB&J (@PBnJ23) March 12, 2020

And another one.

My ten year old is not having it. pic.twitter.com/rNv32181GD — R Bratten Weiss (@Prof_RBW) March 11, 2020

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Our first-ever Shack Smash Ultimate invitational tournament set to kick off in Austin, Texas next week has been postponed. The health & safety of our competitors, casters, and livestream production team is our top priority during this ongoing coronavirus outbreak. #ShackSmash pic.twitter.com/yxz7lpMdfX — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 12, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 12, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

