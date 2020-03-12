Extra Life United changed to virtual event in response to coronavirus concerns Extra Life United is still going on and viewers and fans will still be able to support a good cause, but the coronavirus has forced Extra Life United to change format.

Extra Life United is a wonderful time of year in which the Extra Life crew hosts a weekend of special live events to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in North America. Don’t worry. It is not canceled, but concerns over the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic have forced the Extra Life organization to pivot the event from a live gathering to a virtual event.

The Extra Life organization announced its decision regarding changes to Extra Life United on the org’s website and Twitter on March 12, 2020. According to the statement, the event format will be changed from its originally planned on-site gathering at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Orlando, Florida in order to preserve the safety and protection of all of those involved.

“After careful consideration, and in light of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) developments, we are rescheduling and may be postponing the Orlando events during #ChildrensHospitalsWeek,” the Extra Life crew wrote. “This enables us to provide the experience network partners expect and deserve in a safe environment.”

If you were planning on attending #ExtraLifeUnited, please visit our FAQ for additional information: https://t.co/deiRQFRMpG pic.twitter.com/8k4Iwgf9Kk — Extra Life (@ExtraLife4Kids) March 12, 2020

As a result of the changes coming to Extra Life United, some parts of the overall event have been canceled, while others will be pivoted to the digital format. Many of the on-site tournaments scheduled to take place during Extra Life United will, unfortunately, fall on the chopping block. That said, instead of rescheduling the whole thing or canceling it outright, much of Extra Life United, including the Extra Life Hackathon will be adapted to whatever form the virtual experience takes.

For the events that have been canceled, including on-site attendance of Extra Life and smash.gg tournaments, refunds are underway and support@extra-life.org should be contacted with any issue. Even so, Extra Life has encouraged travelers to reach out to their airline or hotel to cancel reservations immediately.

Despite this, Extra Life United is still set to go underway and deliver a proper charity event during the week of April 6 to 12, 2020. Though the coronavirus may have put a damper on things, Extra Life is still dedicated to serving up a wealth of livestreamed gaming and goodness to support a wonderful cause. Stay tuned to Shacknews and Extra Life comms for further details, and be sure to sign up on the Extra Life website for details as we get closer to the week of Extra Life United.