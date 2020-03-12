Smash World Tour cancels Pound 2020, events suspended through April The recently announced world tour of competitive Smash Bros. events has become the next casualty of the coronavirus outbreak.

The effects of the COVID-19 virus continue to spread across the world and various industries, with the electronics sports business also facing consequences of the outbreak. This afternoon, the organizers of the 2020 Smash World Tour made the decision to cancel multiple upcoming events on the tour amid concerns over the virus outbreak, including POUND 2020 in Maryland.

While CEO Dreamland in Orlando, Florida will still go on as scheduled, the rest of the Smash World Tour Platinum and Gold events calendar is canceled through the month of April as a precautionary measure. As of right now, all Silver opt-in events are still scheduled to occur, but tour organizers are strongly encouraging any potential participants to stay at home if they are sick, feeling sick, or have had recent contact with a person who is immunocompromised.

This story is developing...