New Witcher game development to start immediately after Cyberpunk 2077 launches In a recent interview, CD Projekt RED revealed they have a 'clear concept' of what they'll do for their next game.

Cyberpunk 2077 still feels like it’s a ways off, so few people have probably been expecting anything else out of CD Projekt RED until then, but it doesn’t mean CDPR are putting their Witcher baby on the backburner for even a moment. According to a recent interview with CD Projekt RED President Adam Kiciński, the developer has already conceptualized their next project and will begin work on a new Witcher game immediately after Cyberpunk 2077 launches.

Adam Kiciński shared his thoughts in a recent interview with Polish outlet Stooq on March 10, 2020. In the interview, Kiciński shared that the team has a “relatively clear concept” of what their next game will be.

“And this is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time on it. Immediately after the work on 'Cyberpunk 2077' is over, the next title will kick off,” said Kiciński.

The success of the Witcher live-action series on Netflix has only helped stir interest in a new Witcher title from CD Projekt RED.

Though Adam didn’t explicitly say the new game would be a Witcher game, he would go on to clarify that Witcher and Cyberpunk were the only two universes CD Projekt RED were working in at this time.

“We have two worlds and within these worlds we want to create games - therefore all the games planned so far are either Witcher or Cyberpunk,” he explained.

That is to say that it’s a pretty sure bet that Witcher 4, or the next Witcher experience is already drafted and coming once Cyberpunk 2077 launches in September.

With the new console generation and how long Cyberpunk 2077 has taken to launch, there’s no telling what an all-new Witcher game will look like, but we have quite some time to imagine before CD Projekt Red is ready to show us anything. Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to launch on September 17, 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and is expected to arrive on next-gen consoles soon after in the Holiday 2020 season.