Evening Reading - March 5, 2020

Check out the 35 years of Tetris panel from PAX East 2020
Our good friend Morgan was the moderator of the panel and she did a great job.
Helpful tips for avoiding the coronavirus
🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/7fXkPQha9V— Daniel Perez (@thebeebsta) March 6, 2020
Oh, no she didn't. Yes, she did.
I would like a room with a hyperspace button
I'm the tall jerk in the middle there with the iPad. To my left was a set visitor. I always let them hit the hyperspace button themselves because, c'mon. #punchit pic.twitter.com/7V2LmpHXQ4— Ian Milham (@Monkey_Pants) March 4, 2020
This seems like a cool thing. ILM does some awesome work.
Devolver Digital's E3 2020 presentation will not have a live audience
Due to the bad virus and whatnot this year’s Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference will no longer be presented to a live audience. pic.twitter.com/zGEKi8Uut7— Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 6, 2020
Thanks for nothing, coronavirus.
