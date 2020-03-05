Evening Reading - March 5, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Check out the 35 years of Tetris panel from PAX East 2020

Our good friend Morgan was the moderator of the panel and she did a great job.

Helpful tips for avoiding the coronavirus

Oh, no she didn't. Yes, she did.

I would like a room with a hyperspace button

I'm the tall jerk in the middle there with the iPad. To my left was a set visitor. I always let them hit the hyperspace button themselves because, c'mon. #punchit pic.twitter.com/7V2LmpHXQ4 — Ian Milham (@Monkey_Pants) March 4, 2020

This seems like a cool thing. ILM does some awesome work.

Devolver Digital's E3 2020 presentation will not have a live audience

Due to the bad virus and whatnot this year’s Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference will no longer be presented to a live audience. pic.twitter.com/zGEKi8Uut7 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 6, 2020

Thanks for nothing, coronavirus.

