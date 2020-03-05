Spellbreak Closed Beta PC key giveaway

It's time for a very special Shack giveaway. We have teamed up with our friends at Proletariat to give away Epic Games Store keys for the PC version of Spellbreak. The game has just entered a closed beta session that supports cross-play with PS4 users.

Our own Sam Chandler got a hands-on look at the game with the developers and wrote about his experience last week.



The keys for the Spellbreak PC closed beta will be available to our community members on a first-come, first-serve basis. Simply reply to this post below to claim one of the keys.