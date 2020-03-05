New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Spellbreak Closed Beta PC key giveaway

Get in early with Proletariat's new high-fantasy battle royale on the PC. Enter now to get your key.

It's time for a very special Shack giveaway. We have teamed up with our friends at Proletariat to give away Epic Games Store keys for the PC version of Spellbreak. The game has just entered a closed beta session that supports cross-play with PS4 users. 

Our own Sam Chandler got a hands-on look at the game with the developers and wrote about his experience last week.


The keys for the Spellbreak PC closed beta will be available to our community members on a first-come, first-serve basis. Simply reply to this post below to claim one of the keys. For more news on Spellbreak and a host of other games, keep it tuned to Shacknews. Be sure to bookmark our 2020 Video Game Release Date Calendar so you don’t miss any of the big releases coming later this year.

