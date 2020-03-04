Shacknews Best Toys and Products of New York Toy Fair 2020 There are a lot of outstanding products on show at New York Toy Fair 2020 and here are some of Shacknews' picks for the best of show.

The Toy Fair is a magical time where we get to descend on New York and see what new and exciting products are on offer. This year, our own Greg Burke was there to brave the crowds and check out some truly incredible figurines, futuristic coffee tables, statues, and more. Please check out the video below!

Shacknews Best Toys and Products of Toy Fair 2020

There were a whole lot of incredible toys on offer at Toy Fair this year. There were action figures to see, impressive statues and figurines locked behind glass, as well as functioning ghost-busting weaponry. Here’s a rundown of the Shacknews Best Toys and Products of New York Toy Fair 2020!

Well Played Toys – Interactive Coffee Table

The Interactive Coffee Table from Well Played Toys is the perfect addition to a gamer's living room.

We kick off the video speaking with David from Well Played Toys about the Interactive Coffee Table. This is the perfect addition to any living room thanks to its massive, built-in 24-inch touchscreen tablet. The table sits on a hinge, allowing it to be angled for viewing from a couch or laid flat for cups and bottles to be placed on its water-resistant surface.

The unit includes several ports, including 4 USB ports for charging devices, a HDMI for connecting your console to the screen, as well as volume controls for the table itself. The Interactive Coffee Table retails for $429 USD, which is incredible given the cost of an iPad or other type of tablet device these days.

Square Enix – FF7 Toys & Figures

Relive the days of the original Final Fantasy 7 with these blocky, polygonal figures.

Square Enix also had a booth at the New York Toy Fair 2020 and it couldn’t have been timed better. Greg got to talk with Peter about the incredible Final Fantasy 7 figures on display. Included were polygon figures from the PlayStation 1 era, highly-detailed statuettes of Cloud and Sephiroth, and some spectacular badges. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out Ozzie Mejia’s hands-on preview of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

NECA – New Toys, Turtles & More!

The amount of TMNT products on show at Neca was truly incredible.

It’s not often than you get overwhelmed with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles products but that happened to us at the NECA booth. The company has an absolutely jaw-dropping number of TMNT products from the cartoons, video games, and the movies.

There were also some delightfully creepy figures from the Toony Terrors line. Included in this was Regan from the Exorcist with a gross vomiting head and the always spooky Beetlejuice. The team also had a host of Batman replicas from the animated series and even some amazing figures from Back to the Future and Jaws.

Bandai Namco – EVERYTHING!

The Transformers model kits come pre-painted, though users can paint over them to add different details.

Bandai Namco had it all from model kits for Dragon Ball Z, model kits and figures from Evangelion, Transformers, Star Wars, Golden Axe, Mortal Kombat, and Marvel figures. The model kits are a definite stand-out item. While there is no painting required, the plastic is designed to allow users to paint them. Add some battle damage if you want!

Games Workshop – Warhammer 40k Toys & Merch

Represent your race with a new line of headwear, banners, and figures.

Games Workshop, while they might be more known for their tabletop games, the company behind Warhammer 40k is finally branching out into merchandise. Greg was extremely excited at the potential of the new figurines, the banners, even the steins. Hopefully your preferred race is represented!

Weta Workshop – Vinyl Collectables & Statues

The Weta Workshop booth feature some highly detailed Borderlands 3 figures.

Weta Workshop is renowned for their products and it did not disappoint at New York Toy Fair 2020. On display were some impeccable 10-inch PVC Borderlands 3 statues of FL4K and Amara. Fans of Gearbox’s latest instalment in the series will definitely want to check these out.

There were also some new Mini Epics designed specifically for Apex Legends as well as a full range of Ghostbusters figures including a glow in the dark Slimer.

Hasbro – EVERYTHING

There was so much on offer at Hasbro that it’s almost too hard to fit in a single video. There were Power Rangers, NERF guns, Transformers, Ghostbusters Proton Blaster and Proton Pack, GI Joe figures, as well as a very special retro line of Spider-Man figurines.

It's really moving to see Stan Lee immortalized with his own figure.

Anyone that had Spider-Man toys in the 90s will immediately recognize the style. This is Marvel’s Legends line of Spider-Man products that looks to recapture the Toy Biz days – and it does so perfectly. The figures include a couple of Spider-Man toys, as well as a plain-clothed Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy.

One truly special toy at the Marvel stall was a Stan Lee figurine. This is part of the Legends Series and has Stan Lee with Captain America’s shield as well as his chessboard from his cameo in Avengers.

Hex Bug – Junk Bots

There are more than a dozen characters to build with Junk Bots but anyone can create unique bots using the various parts.

To wrap up the video, Greg spoke with Doug from Hex Bug who had a brand new IP to show off. Junk Bots is a blind-box toy featuring robots that are made of junk. Unlike other blind-box toys where you can be disappointed if you don’t get what you wanted, Junk Bots are made of many parts that can be broken down to create new types of bots. It’s like LEGO but made out of junk!

While there are quite a few character designs, the real magic is in letting people’s imaginations run wild. With hundreds of unique parts to collect, there are literally thousands of different combinations to be made.

There was so much on offer at the New York Toy Fair 2020, and while we’d love to award them all, these are the Shacknews Best Toys and Products! Be sure to check out the Shacknews YouTube channel for even more coverage as well as our sister channel, GamerHubTV.