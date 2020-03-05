Snag GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company for free on Epic Games Store Add a few new games to your free Epic Games Store collection with these new titles, then feel terrible about having such a ridiculous backlog.

It's that time again. Time to pick up some more free games via the Epic Games Store.

If you're just jonesing for some new titles to play through, the Epic Games Store now has the titles GoNNER and Offworld Trading Company available for free right now.

GoNNER is a rogue like adventure developed by Art in Heart and published by Raw Fury. Over the course of the game, different types of heads and limbs are unlocked throughout different playthroughs and allow for new abilities and upgrade to be used.

Offworld Trading Company is a much different affair, a real-time strategy game that finds players exploring Mars as it's in its earliest stages of colonization. You spend most of your time working alongside the corporate titans of Earth to dominate the market. It's pretty complicated, but there's plenty to enjoy about it if you're interested in the genre.

There will be another wave of free games coming soon to the Epic Games Store as well, in the form of Mutazione, A Short Hike, and Anodyne 2: Return to Dust. They'll be available from March 12 through March 19 if you want to mark your calendar for the occasion.

And of course, be sure you look out for the other free games on the Epic Games Store as new titles continue to rotate in and out of the collection. By the end of it all, you'll have a pretty sizeable cache.