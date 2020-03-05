New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Spellbreak PS4 Champion Founder Pack giveaway

Get in early with Proletariat's new high-fantasy battle royale on the PS4. Enter now to get your key.

Chris Jarrard
1

It's time for a very special Shack giveaway. We have teamed up with our friends at Proletariat to give away 3 Champion Founder Pack keys for the PS4 version of Spellbreak. The game has just entered a closed beta session that supports cross-play with PC users. Enter using the Gleam widget below.

Spellbreak PS4 Champion Founder Pack Giveaway

Our own Sam Chandler got a hands-on look at the game with the developers and wrote about his experience last week.


The Spellbreak PS4 Champion Founder Pack giveaway ends tomorrow (March 6, 2020) at 12:00 PM ET, so be sure to get your entries into the Gleam widget above as soon as possible.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

